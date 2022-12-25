Coming up will be a chance to go over how the UCF Knights can attack the Duke Blue Devils, but first, there needs to be more information about who's no longer on the Knights.

For many UCF fans that follow social media and keep up with UCF football news, they probably know that the Knights lost transfers like linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste to Ole Miss, cornerback Davonte Brown to Miami, Mikey Keene to Fresno State, and wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe to Boston College.

Those are the former Knights that will certainly be missed when UCF plays Duke on Dec. 28 in the Military Bowl, among others. That does not mean head coach Gus Malzahn does not still have some advantages with the roster.

Look for some of the younger Knights to get a shot to play significant minutes. Whichever young players do hit the gridiron for the Knights, Duke's staff will have little information about them. Here are a couple of players that could see more action.

On offense, there's already been considerable minutes for wide receiver Xavier Townsend. He's currently at 16 receptions for 102 yards, a 6.4 average. A player that caught several screens, he's probably the receiver most likely to take the bulk of the reps that Ryan O'Keefe was getting. Look for Townsend to see a few more passes down the field. He's earned that chance.

He's a talented young man and one that UCF utilized from the outset of the 2022 season. That's not really a surprise player against Duke, however.

Look for freshman Quan Lee to get more reps. A wide receiver like Townsend, he's shifty and athletic. He's a threat to score any time he secures the football. Lee is not the only wide receiver to think about either.

RELATED: Military Bowl UCF Knights Roster

Stephen Martin had just four catches this fall, but he has good hands and size at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. Don't be surprised when he gets a little more action. Defenseive starters that departed could lead to a few more players to emerge as well.

Kam Moore has been a linebacker that's earned his playing time. Without Jean-Baptiste, no question, he's going to be a player to watch and possibly play a bunch of snaps. Cornerback was hardest hit, however.

There's no understatement that losing Brown hurts the UCF secondary. He's been a quality player. No way to just "replace" him. That stated, sophomore Brandon Adams has been a cornerback that's seen considerable action in 2021 and 2022. Time for him to be a player that rises to the occasion and flat out takes over that starting role that was left by Brown. He needs to make some big plays, too.

Do not forget that freshman Nikai Martinez has done an admirable job when called upon this season. He's going to be a major part of the game plan. Moving away from the secondary, there's another position to watch.

Need to find a way to get a pass rush on a quality passer in Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (636 yards rushing as well). The young candidates would be freshmen defensive ends Keahnist Thompson and Jamaal Johnson.

Even if one of Thompson and Johnson came up with a quarterback pressure or sack, it could be the difference in the game.

There are numerous other UCF players that could hit the gridiron and make names for themselves against Duke. The players discussed above are just a few to consider. Now three days away from the Knights taking on the Blue Devils, everyone will know soon enough.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram