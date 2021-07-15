UCF Football Close to Scheduling Series with UF, and Should Consider other Series, too

Reports indicate that UCF Football could be close to signing a deal with Florida for a football series, and the Knights should also consider a few more programs to sign a series.

As the UCF Football program continues to grow, there will be more and more opportunities for the Knights to take on big-time programs. It’s a natural maturation process.

On Wednesday, July 14, Orlando Sentinel writer Mike Bianchi reported that UCF and Florida were close to signing a deal. It will be a two-for-one with Florida receiving two home games and UCF receiving one home game.

There were several public scuffles between the two athletic departments prior to UCF hiring now Athletic Director Scott Stricklin, who holds a different view of what the Knights should do regarding scheduling teams within the two-for-one concept of playing two road games and receiving but one home game than UCF’s former Athletic Director.

Bianchi noted this point and discussed it within his article, and it’s true that former UCF Athletic Director Danny White did not like the two-for-one deals offered by any team that held power five conference affiliation. Moving forward, under Stricklin’s direction, there are several other programs the Knights should at least consider bringing to the Bounce House and playing on the road, even if it does include a two-for-one scenario.

Better yet, perhaps UCF could compromise and play some games in NFL stadiums in addition to each team receiving a home game. Just a thought.

Here are three schools that are known for unique scheduling practices, and/or bring elite exposure to UCF, while helping UCF recruiting. These teams are also likely to want to play in Florida due to gaining additional recruiting exposure themselves.

Alabama Crimson Tide

There’s no bigger draw in the SEC than Alabama, and the most prominent current program in the nation should be considered. While details would need to be worked out, convincing the Alabama brass that playing the Knights in say 2026, 2027, and 2028 seems plausible.

College football schedules usually work themselves out quite a few years ahead of time, and a three-game series between the Crimson Tide and the Knights could see each school playing a home game and perhaps a neutral site game could also be played in Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, where both schools like to recruit.

Oregon Ducks

Just the flashy uniforms and the past 10 years of success should earn this program a chance to be on the Knights’ future schedule. Oregon played in a national championship game to conclude the 2014 season, has a Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, and a broad appeal amongst media and football fans across the United States.

Those qualities are joined by Oregon’s desire to recruit in Dixie, as the Ducks hit Alabama, Georgia and Florida hard, three states UCF now centers its attention with as well. Much like Alabama, playing a game at Hard Rock Stadium or perhaps in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium, makes sense in addition to each program receiving a home game.

Texas Longhorns

With UCF also recruiting some Lone Star State prospects, it would be a good idea to include the Longhorns on the future schedules. Texas deserves to be considered one of college football’s most media-savvy programs, having its own television station: The Longhorn Network.

It’s also a television brand associated and owned by ESPN, so there could be a chance for College GameDay to come to UCF and broadcast the game, as well as perhaps do the same in Austin or another location such as “Jerry’s World” where the Dallas Cowboys play, AT&T Stadium.

Adding exposure to the UCF Football brand through multiple media outlets certainly helps the Knights along the recruiting trail. It would be nice to gain that exposure in a talent-rich state like Texas as well.

Final Thoughts

Scheduling unique and intriguing opponents helps to create UCF fan and alumni excitement, as well as attract the attention of recruits. Whether the UCF Football program signs deals with Alabama, Oregon, or Texas, any of them would be great additions to the future schedules. So would other programs.

Perhaps playing LSU or Notre Dame would do well, too. Playing in NFL stadiums nearby those two teams could be possibilities, as well as going with the Florida deal that’s a true two-for-one. Overall, UCF should consider more big-game opportunities down the line and it’s good to see Florida being an option in the short-term future.

