Former UCF Star Jacob Harris Switches Position with LA Rams

Jacob Harris’ first year in the NFL will be one he won’t forget too soon. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris joined the Los Angeles Rams as a tight end.

He started the season on the 53-man roster, playing mostly with the special teams unit. He played nine games before going down with a MCL and ACL injury. With Harris on the sidelines, the Rams took home their first Super Bowl title in more than 20 years.

Now, back from his injury, Harris has to battle to get his spot back on the team’s main squad. Because of that, he is back to the position he played when he was at UCF: wide receiver.

“I showed up one day and they were like, ‘Hey, we see you more as a receiver right now,’” Harris said to The Athletic. “That doesn’t mean that I can’t go back to tight end, because I do have a unique skill set. But as of right now, I’m a receiver. I’m here to embrace whatever role they throw me in.”

As a wide receiver for the Knights, Harris had 49 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

At 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds, the Super Bowl champion has size and speed (he ran 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine), which could make him stand out in the wideout group.

He reportedly will miss a couple of weeks of the training camp due to a groin strain, which can give him a disadvantage in the battle for a spot on the team.

Now back to his original position, Harris will battle to be the backup for Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson. With his experience in multiple units, Harris has a good chance of making the roster, but it all depends on how he does on the field and how quickly Harris responds to adversity.

