UCF's Defensive 'X-Factor': Tre'mon Morris-Brash

In 2021, UCF did a quality job of getting to the opposing quarterback. The Knights posted 36 sacks, ranking them 34th in the FBS and third most in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). A big reason for their pass rushing success was the play of defensive end Tre’Mon Morris-Brash.

Morris-Brash displayed brute strength and tremendous quickness to help reach the backfield on a regular basis. In 2021, he finished second on the team in sacks with five, as well as second in tackles for loss with 10. Most of that damage was done in the second half of the season. Still, Morris-Brash’s efforts have been helping him gain recognition.

That production is helping to place Morris-Brash as an All-AAC honorable mention from Pro Football Focus . In 2022, it looks like his snaps will increase significantly which should make the senior edge rusher one of the most productive pressure creators in the conference, so maybe he could end up on the first or second team All-Conference Post Season lists from PFF and other media outlets.

That level of production could be the final piece to the puzzle for the UCF defense becoming a stalwart. One that opposing teams simply cannot overcome. With all the offensive weapons the Knights return to the lineup in addition to the influx of talent from the Transfer Portal and the 2022 recruiting class, Morris-Brash’s production is very important.

Every team needs multiple pass rushers that make the opposing quarterback move his feet; get off his spot. Make the other team use double teams to slow down a pass rusher. Morris-Brash can be one of those players. The other likely candidate would be Josh Celiscar. Combining the abilities of the two is a promising situation for the Knights. UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams provides more insight into the expectations for Morris-Brash.

“I expect him to be a household name coming off the edge this year,” said Williams. “I’m looking for him to be that guy to put pressure on the quarterback.”

At 6’2” and 245 pounds, Morris-Brash has the size and athleticism to make plays that a lot of AAC linemen simply can not. Beyond his natural physical gifts, Morris-Brash possesses the natural instincts to use a variety of pass rush moves that help him beat offensive lineman during one-on-one situations.

UCF has one of the nation’s better projected pass defenses for 2022 with talented players at all three levels returning like Ricky Barber at defensive tackle, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste at linebacker, and Davonte Brown at cornerback among others. If Morris-Brash can prove himself to be a consistent top-tier pass rusher, the Knights could reach new heights as a defense this season.

The former Under Armour All-American has the talent to be a difference maker; he could even turn himself into a player that’s drafted into the NFL with a complete 2022 season.

Each season in Orlando, Morris-Brash improved. During fall camp media day, it was obvious that he is as focused as ever. 2022 could be the year Morris-Brash puts it all together and makes a big leap to help anchor the UCF defense.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram