NBA Tar Heels: 2020-21 Season Primer
Just over two months ago, on October 11, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game Six of the NBA Finals to conclude the 2019-20 season. We are now just four short days from the 2020-21 regular season starting. When the Warriors and Nets tip-off the season on Tuesday, December 22, it will have been just 72 days from the end of the previous season to the outset of the new one.
For reference, the 2018-19 season ended on June 13 and the 2019-20 season started on October 22. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s a 133 day break; almost double the rest the players got this most recent offseason.
Regardless, the regular season is indeed upon us. Teams have been playing preseason games in preparation. Teams have already finished their preseason slate or will do so tonight (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday).
12 different Tar Heels are full-time on an NBA roster to begin the season. Some younger players, like Nassir Little, Coby White, and Cameron Johnson, are looking to cement themselves. Cole Anthony, the lone Tar Heel rookie, will work to find his niche in Orlando. On the other side of things, veterans like Wayne Ellington, who signed with the Pistons recently, will work to provide stability and wisdom in the clubhouse.
Theo Pinson is on a two-way contract with the Knicks, so will see time both in the NBA and in the G-League.
Keep in mind that both Vince Carter and Marvin Williams retired last year.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what team he is playing for this season, his preseason stats, the rest of his preseason schedule, and the information for his first regular season game.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
- Preseason stats:
- @ Atlanta: 20 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-10 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | -20 +/-
- @ Atlanta: 27 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 2-4 3FG | 2-4 FT | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +4 +/-
- vs. Charlotte: 20 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 R EB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -2 +/-
- Last preseason game: Saturday, December 19 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Miami | 7:00pm
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
- Preseason stats:
- @ Portland: 29 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4-4 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 2 TO | -18 +/-
- @ Portland: 25 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Golden State: 26 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-6 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | -7 +/-
- vs. Golden State: 26 MIN | 19 PTS | 6-12 FG | 0-1 3FG | 7-8 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | -22 +/-
- Next preseason game: Preseason finished
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Denver | 9:00pm
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
- Preseason stats:
- vs. Boston: 10 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | -3 +/-
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Indiana | 6:00pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
- Preseason stats:
- @ Detroit: 13 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-3 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | -5 +/-
- @ Detroit: 21 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-7 3FG | 0-1 FT | 4 REB | 1 TO | -16 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: 23 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-9 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -12 +/-
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
- Preseason stats:
- vs. Memphis: 15 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -16 +/-
- vs. Memphis: 7 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0 REB | -5 +/-
- @ Dallas: DNP – Coach’s Decision
- Final preseason game: Preseason finished
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Detroit | 8:00pm
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
- Preseason stats:
- vs. New York: 17 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-3 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | +6 +/-
- vs. New York: 16 MIN | 3 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3-3 FT | 1 REB | 1 STL | -5 +/-
- @ Washington: DNP – COACH’S DECISION
- Final preseason game: Saturday, December 19 | @ Washington | 7:00pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
- Preseason stats:
- vs. Boston: 13 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 4 STL | -1 +/-
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Indiana | 6:00pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
- Preseason stats:
- @ San Antonio: DNP
- vs. Chicago: 24 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-11 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -24 +/-
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Chicago | 8:00pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Houston | 8:00pm
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
- Preseason stats:
- @ Utah: 15 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-4 FG | 2 REB | -5 +/-
- @ Utah: DNP – SORE LEFT CALF
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DNP – SORE LEFT CALF
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10:30pm | ESPN
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Dallas | 10:30pm | ESPN
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
- Preseason stats:
- vs. Sacramento: DNP – COACH’S DECISION
- vs. Sacramento: DNP – COACH’S DECISION
- @ Denver: DNP – COACH’S DECISION
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Denver | 9:00pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah | 10:00pm
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
- Preseason stats:
- vs. Houston: 23 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-11 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1 REB | 6 AST | 2 TO | -29 +/-
- vs. Houston: 32 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-15 FG | 4-7 3FG | 2 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 4 TO | +14 +/-
- @ Oklahoma City: 28 MIN | 27 PTS | 11-17 FG | 5-8 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | +21 +/-
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00pm
Tyler Zeller | San Antonio Spurs
- Preseason stats:
- vs. Oklahoma City: DNP – COACH’S DECISION
- @ Rockets: DNP – COACH’S DECISION
- @ Rockets: DNP – COACH’S DECISION
- Final preseason game: Preseason finished
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
- Has not appeared in a preseason game.
- Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm
- First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm
Enjoy the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year.
