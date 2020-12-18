NBA Tar Heels: 2020-21 Season Primer

It's hard to keep track of the UNC Basketball alums in the NBA and who they each play for, so we've taken care of it for you.

Just over two months ago, on October 11, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game Six of the NBA Finals to conclude the 2019-20 season. We are now just four short days from the 2020-21 regular season starting. When the Warriors and Nets tip-off the season on Tuesday, December 22, it will have been just 72 days from the end of the previous season to the outset of the new one.

For reference, the 2018-19 season ended on June 13 and the 2019-20 season started on October 22. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s a 133 day break; almost double the rest the players got this most recent offseason.

Regardless, the regular season is indeed upon us. Teams have been playing preseason games in preparation. Teams have already finished their preseason slate or will do so tonight (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday).

12 different Tar Heels are full-time on an NBA roster to begin the season. Some younger players, like Nassir Little, Coby White, and Cameron Johnson, are looking to cement themselves. Cole Anthony, the lone Tar Heel rookie, will work to find his niche in Orlando. On the other side of things, veterans like Wayne Ellington, who signed with the Pistons recently, will work to provide stability and wisdom in the clubhouse.

Theo Pinson is on a two-way contract with the Knicks, so will see time both in the NBA and in the G-League.

Keep in mind that both Vince Carter and Marvin Williams retired last year.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what team he is playing for this season, his preseason stats, the rest of his preseason schedule, and the information for his first regular season game.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Preseason stats:

@ Atlanta: 20 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-10 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | -20 +/-



@ Atlanta: 27 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 2-4 3FG | 2-4 FT | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +4 +/-



vs. Charlotte: 20 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 R EB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -2 +/-

Last preseason game: Saturday, December 19 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Miami | 7:00pm

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Preseason stats:

@ Portland: 29 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4-4 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 2 TO | -18 +/-



@ Portland: 25 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 TO | +6 +/-



vs. Golden State: 26 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-6 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | -7 +/-



vs. Golden State: 26 MIN | 19 PTS | 6-12 FG | 0-1 3FG | 7-8 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | -22 +/-

Next preseason game: Preseason finished

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Denver | 9:00pm

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Preseason stats:

vs. Boston: 10 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | -3 +/-

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Indiana | 6:00pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Preseason stats:

@ Detroit: 13 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-3 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | -5 +/-



@ Detroit: 21 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-7 3FG | 0-1 FT | 4 REB | 1 TO | -16 +/-



vs. Cleveland: 23 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-9 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -12 +/-

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Preseason stats:

vs. Memphis: 15 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -16 +/-



vs. Memphis: 7 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0 REB | -5 +/-



@ Dallas: DNP – Coach’s Decision

Final preseason game: Preseason finished

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Detroit | 8:00pm

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Preseason stats:

vs. New York: 17 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-3 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | +6 +/-



vs. New York: 16 MIN | 3 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3-3 FT | 1 REB | 1 STL | -5 +/-



@ Washington: DNP – COACH’S DECISION

Final preseason game: Saturday, December 19 | @ Washington | 7:00pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Preseason stats:

vs. Boston: 13 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 4 STL | -1 +/-

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Indiana | 6:00pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Preseason stats:

@ San Antonio: DNP



vs. Chicago: 24 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-11 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -24 +/-

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Chicago | 8:00pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Houston | 8:00pm

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Preseason stats:

@ Utah: 15 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-4 FG | 2 REB | -5 +/-



@ Utah: DNP – SORE LEFT CALF



vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DNP – SORE LEFT CALF

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10:30pm | ESPN

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Dallas | 10:30pm | ESPN

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Preseason stats:

vs. Sacramento: DNP – COACH’S DECISION



vs. Sacramento: DNP – COACH’S DECISION



@ Denver: DNP – COACH’S DECISION

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Denver | 9:00pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah | 10:00pm

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Preseason stats:

vs. Houston: 23 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-11 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1 REB | 6 AST | 2 TO | -29 +/-



vs. Houston: 32 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-15 FG | 4-7 3FG | 2 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 4 TO | +14 +/-



@ Oklahoma City: 28 MIN | 27 PTS | 11-17 FG | 5-8 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | +21 +/-

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00pm

Tyler Zeller | San Antonio Spurs

Preseason stats:

vs. Oklahoma City: DNP – COACH’S DECISION



@ Rockets: DNP – COACH’S DECISION



@ Rockets: DNP – COACH’S DECISION

Final preseason game: Preseason finished

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Has not appeared in a preseason game.

Final preseason game: Friday, December 18 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm

Enjoy the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!