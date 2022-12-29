2024 five-star Elliot Cadeau commits to UNC

The Tar Heels' growing 2024 recruiting class just landed a big-time decision.

Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. He is the Tar Heels' first five-star recruit in their 2024 class.

Cadeau joins four-star Drake Powell as the only two 2024 UNC commits. 247Sports ranks Cadeau as the No. 1 point guard in the country as well as the No. 8 overall player in his class.

The 6-1, 165 pound guard is a talented playmaker that has displayed athleticism around the rim and an ability to shoot from both mid-range and from three.

He visited UNC on October 7, and also took trips to Louisville and Texas Tech this fall.

Here's what he said about the Tar Heels in his latest interview with 247Sports before the commitment:

“Coach Hubert Davis has been in contact with me for almost a year now. I like how it’s the head coach talking to me every week. It really shows me that I’m a priority for them. Also they’re a winning program and I like winning a lot. I know if I were to go there I’ll have elite players around me that would help us win.”

Should Cadeau sign, he will join a talented backcourt led by D'Marco Dunn, Seth Trimble, Dontrez Stylez and Tyler Nickel. He'll add depth to a position group that can possibly lose star players Caleb Love and RJ Davis at the end of the 2022-23 season.