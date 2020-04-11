ACC Network to Starts School Takeovers; Providing 24 hours of Classic Moments

With no live sports being played, playing previous games to entertain has become the new normal. ESPN, SEC Network and now ACCN, have started showcasing and highlighting previous seasons to take everyone's mind off the current climate.

ACCN has recently announced that next week they will be presenting 15 days of programming, highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments for each ACC institution starting April, 13.

During ACC Network School Takeovers, each ACC institution will have a full 24 hours of classic games, memorable performances and original content, including select NCAA Championships from baseball, lacrosse, soccer and softball, ACC Championships, bowl games and more. Boston College will kick off Week 1 on April 13, followed by Clemson (April 14), Duke (April 15), Florida State (April 16), Georgia Tech (April 17), Louisville (April 18) and Miami (April 19). Additional schedule information for the remaining days and institution-specific programming schedules and will be announced soon.

ACC Network School Takeovers follows ACCN’s eight-day 2019-20 basketball season marathon (April 5-12), the best of the ACC’s fall, winter and spring sports (March 30-April 3) and the 2019 ACC football season in review (March 16-29).

2020 ACC Network School Takeover Week 1 Schedule

April 13: Boston College

April 14: Clemson

April 15: Duke

April 16: Florida State

April 17: Georgia Tech

April 18: Louisville

April 19: Miami

Hopefully the schools will allow some of their student-athletes to allow social media takeovers and recall some of those great moments providing fans with a depth look and opportunity to engage with their favorite players.