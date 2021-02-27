ACC Standings Update and Weekend Schedule (February 27, 2021)

Here's your weekly ACC standings update and game schedule for the upcoming weekend.

We are now just two weekends away from Selection Sunday. North Carolina has just three remaining scheduled conference games: vs. Florida State, at Syracuse, and vs. Duke.

When Carolina beat Louisville last Saturday, they temporarily jumped into fourth place. However, having not played an ACC game since then, the Tar Heels now find themselves in a tie for fifth with Clemson. If the ACC Tournament started today, UNC would receive the sixth seed since they lost the only head-to-head matchup they played against the Tigers.

The Tar Heels looked to be in a good position to make the NCAA Tournament, particularly after the win over Louisville. The Quad 3 midweek loss to Marquette, however, set Carolina back.

To offset the damaging non-conference loss, UNC will likely need to win two of the three remaining ACC games and potentially a game or two in the ACC Tournament to ensure their NCAA Tournament inclusion.

At this point, it appears that only Virginia and Florida State are locks from the ACC (although Virginia's seed is currently in a free-fall).

Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Louisville should be in, but I'm not ready to call them locks as of yet.

North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, and (now) Duke all have very good chances to make the NCAA Tournament, but still have more to prove over the next couple weeks.

Here's where ACC Tournament seeding currently stands, assuming things go off as planned:

Florida State (10-2) has overtaken Virginia (11-4) for the number one seed. Virginia Tech (8-4), and Louisville (7-4) round out the top four, who would each receive a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

The next group (teams that would earn a single bye in the ACC Tournament) includes Clemson (8-5), North Carolina (8-5), Duke (9-6), Georgia Tech (8-6), and Syracuse (7-6).

The bottom six teams, who would play from day one of the conference tournament are NC State (7-8), Notre Dame (6-9), Pittsburgh (5-8), Wake Forest (3-12), Miami (3-13), and Boston College (1-9).

14 of the 15 ACC teams will be in action this weekend, with only Virginia idle. Six of the games will take place on Saturday with a matchup between Pittsburgh and NC State standing as the lone game on Sunday. Here's the schedule:

Weekend ACC Games

*all times Eastern and PM

Saturday, February 13

Syracuse at Georgia Tech | 12:00 | ACC Network

Miami at Clemson | 2:00 | ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame at Boston College | 2:00 | ACC Network

(11) Florida State at North Carolina | 4:00 | ESPN

Wake Forest at (16) Virginia Tech | 4:00 | ACC Network

Louisville at Duke | 6:00 | ESPN

Sunday, February 14

Pittsburgh at North Carolina State | 4:00 | ACC Network

ACC Standings (as of games through 2/26/21)

(#11) Florida State (10-2) (#15) Virginia (11-4) (#16) Virginia Tech (8-4) Louisville (7-4) Clemson (8-5) North Carolina (8-5) Duke (9-6) Georgia Tech (8-6) Syracuse (7-6) North Carolina State (7-8) Notre Dame (6-9) Pittsburgh (5-8) Wake Forest (3-12) Miami (3-13) Boston College (1-9)

