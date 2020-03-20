ACC Releases Bracket of the Top 64 Players in the Last 50 Years - Did They Get it Right?
Quierra Luck
Wanted a bracket to fill out? The ACC delivered.
First, who hasn't dropped a bracket over the last week? The NCAA will also release one Thursday night, but first things first, the ACC.
The bracket involves the top 64 players of the ACC in the last 50 years. Voting will take place via twitter and will occur until April 6.
Here is the criteria:
- There are 4 regions
- Greensboro
- Brooklyn
- Charlotte
- Washington DC
- Players selected are based on collegiate accomplishments from current ACC Schools
- Players considered from 1970 to present day
- Maximum of 6 players are selected per school
UNC received five entries:
- Greensboro Region
- 6-Phil Ford vs 11- Virginia Tech's Bimbo Coles
- Brooklyn Region:
- 4 James Worthy vs 13 FSU's Bob Sura
- 2 Michael Jordan vs 15 Clemson's Elden Campbell
- Charlotte Region:
- 7 Antwan Jamison vs 10 Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson
- Washington DC Region:
- 2 Tyler Hansbrough vs 15 Virginia's Sean Singletary
Of course fans are having a field day with the selections and feel as thought there are more impactful players than the ACC listed:
Who are some players you feel are missing? Let us know in the comments below!