Wanted a bracket to fill out? The ACC delivered.

First, who hasn't dropped a bracket over the last week? The NCAA will also release one Thursday night, but first things first, the ACC.

The bracket involves the top 64 players of the ACC in the last 50 years. Voting will take place via twitter and will occur until April 6.

Here is the criteria:

There are 4 regions

Greensboro



Brooklyn



Charlotte



Washington DC

Players selected are based on collegiate accomplishments from current ACC Schools

Players considered from 1970 to present day

Maximum of 6 players are selected per school

UNC received five entries:

Greensboro Region

6-Phil Ford vs 11- Virginia Tech's Bimbo Coles

Brooklyn Region:

4 James Worthy vs 13 FSU's Bob Sura



2 Michael Jordan vs 15 Clemson's Elden Campbell

Charlotte Region:

7 Antwan Jamison vs 10 Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson

Washington DC Region:

2 Tyler Hansbrough vs 15 Virginia's Sean Singletary

Of course fans are having a field day with the selections and feel as thought there are more impactful players than the ACC listed:

Who are some players you feel are missing? Let us know in the comments below!