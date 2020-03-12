AllTarHeels
ACC: Starting Thursday, Fans Will Not Be Able To Attend Tournament

Quierra Luck

This comes as no surprise. First the NCAA, B1G Ten and now the ACC tournament.

Just moments ago, the ACC announced that they were not allowing any fans to attend the tournament starting Thursday. 

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference (Wednesday, March 11):

In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament.

After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.

