UNC Women's Basketball Announce New Assistant Coach, Adrian Walters

Adrian Walters has joined North Carolina's Women's Basketball. Walters replaced former assistant coach Tim Taylor who was named the head coach at Navy.

A Washington D.C. native, Walters brings more than 20 years of experience to Carolina, developing 25 professional athletes. Head coach Courtney Banghart released a statement regarding the hire.

"Adding talent to our program is something we take very seriously, and our staff dug deep and wide and communicated with an extensive group to fill this position," Banghart said. "We were blown away by the quality of the candidates, but Adrian rose to the top. He is a relationship builder, a person of high integrity, a valued teacher of the game, and someone who has made a meaningful difference everywhere he's been. He has a wealth of experience at a high level and is ready to roll up sleeves for this program. We look forward to adding Adrian to our journey and can't wait to share our people and place with him."

Walters started his coaching career in Washington, D.C., with the men's program at Gallaudet University. After four years, he moved from the DMV area to California, where he spent four years on staff at Southern California. Throughout his career, Walters has coached at Alabama, Auburn, Georgetown, El Camino College, and Hampton.

"It is an honor to join the UNC women's basketball staff," Walters said. "I am looking forward to immediately contributing my experience with recruiting the nation's top players and continuing to focus on a work ethic that develops our players. I want to thank Coach Banghart for the opportunity to work alongside her and the staff in continuing the legacy of this storied program in the ACC and nationally."

