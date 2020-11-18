SI.com
Podcast: Former Tar Heel Alex Miller Joins UNC-G as New Assistant Coach

Quierra Luck

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 7 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the Fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina.

Welcome to the new season!

David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featuring special guests. This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

In episode six, the crew welcomes four-time ACC Champion, Alex Miller!

Miller is Carolina graduate who played for UNC's Women Basketball team under Coach Sylvia Hatchell during the 2004-2008 seasons; her senior year she was given a medical redshirt after tearing the patellar tendon in her left knee during in game play against Coppin State. She went on to play basketball professionally but her dreams were to be on the sideline as a coach. As years passed and still believing in something bigger, Miller received the opportunity to be an assistant coach at Mississippi Valley State University. Now in her third coaching season, the Durham native is now with the UNC-G Spartans, as their new coaching assistant focusing on her specialty, guards and defense.

In this episode, the team expands on Miller's new career, her commitment to her dreams, and experiencing COVID-19 at an HBCU and the disparities they experience.

Sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard!

Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

Listen here!

Watch:

