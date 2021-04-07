Armando Bacot Plans to Test NBA Draft

Armando Bacot will test the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent and use the feedback to decide whether or not to return to school for his junior year.

The Tar Heels’ leading scorer for the past season, Bacot announced the decision on Twitter on Tuesday night.

“I am grateful to say that with prayer, discussion with Coach (Roy) Williams, Coach (Hubert) Davis and other coaches and my family, I will test the NBA Draft process,” he wrote in his social media statement. “I am excited for the opportunity to learn, work out and receie valuable feedback on my game that will allow me to make a solid decision on whether to remain in the draft or return to the University of North Carolina for my junior year. I am ready to get to work and have put all things in God’s hands!”

Bacot was named UNC’s most valuable player this season after increasing his scoring to 12.3 ppg from 9.6 as a freshman. He also increased his shooting percentage to .628 from .469, also leading the team in that category.

Bacot was second on the team in rebounding at 7.8 per game. He earned third-team All-ACC and was eighth in voting for the ACC’s Most Improved Player. He was one of two big-man starters for UNC, along with Garrison Brooks, who was a senior this season and hasn’t announced a decision on whether he’ll use the NCAA’s extra year at UNC. The Tar Heels have already lost the two big man backups to Brooks and Bacot. Day’Ron Sharpe declared for the draft and plans to hire an agent. Fellow freshman Walker Kessler entered the transfer portal, although new coach Hubert Davis said he plans to try to convince Kessler to stay.