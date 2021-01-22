The Armandolorian: UNC giving Bacot the ball--This Is The Way

North Carolina is coming off an 80-73 victory against Wake Forest where Armando Bacot recorded 18 points and added six rebounds pushing the Tar Heels record to 5-0 at home. He made eight of 10 shots from the floor, his best field goal percentage (80%) of the season for 10 or more attempts. This is the 10th time this season that Bacot scored in double-figures and the Tar Heels are 7-3 when he does reach that feat.

Roy Williams was asked after the Wake Forest game if the big men were getting enough touches. "No." Said Williams. "I would like them to get the ball every single time."

Getting the ball inside to the big men could lead to many outcomes; opponents in foul trouble, open looks for the guards, and higher percentage shots for the bigs.

This is the Way

There's a popular show on Disney+ called The Mandalorian and his go-to phrase is "This is the Way." Fellow Mandalorians would state that phrase when following its ideals. Those Mandalorians not of that creed would treat followers of "The Way" with scorn. As result, the followers saw those individuals as not being true Mandalorians.

Some UNC fans have referred to Armando Bacot as "The Armandolorian" or "Mandolorian." So what is "The Way" for Bacot? Easy, get him at least 15 touches on the block each half. Bacot doesn't need need to shoot it every time he touches the ball, but good things happen when Bacot catches the ball on the block.

So far this season Bacot leads the Tar Heels in field goals made, free-throws made, field goal percentage, and is the only player to start every game. His durability and consistency speaks volumes this season, and will only improve with more touches.

When UNC commits to The Way of Mandolore they will hunt on their ACC prey all season long.

