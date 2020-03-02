AllTarHeels
UNC Basketball Injury Update: Armando Bacot

Quierra Luck

Late in the first half versus Syracuse, freshman Armand Bacot left the game with an apparent right ankle injury; he was seen limping down the court before a time out was called. There was no immediate word on his status until today. Via teleconference this morning, Coach Williams gave an update on Bacot, 

"We don't have an update on Armando. He was not able to play at the end of the game. He was not able to do anything yesterday. We'll find out about his availability if he can practice today and what he does and how it's affected afterward." via Inside Carolina

In the Heels win over Syracuse, 92-79, Bacot finished with three points and nine rebounds. Despite being the only Heel to start in every single game this season, he has left the game early in three because of injuries (UNC-W, Ohio State, and Syrcause). 

If Bacot is not able to play, grad transfer Justin Pierce will take start in his place.

