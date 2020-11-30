SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Beyond the Box Score: A Look at UNC's Team Leaders in Good Shots, Selfies and And-Ones

Shawn Krest

By now, you’ve probably combed through the box score from UNC’s season-opening win to try to get some idea of what kind of team the Tar Heels will be this year.

We decided to take a deeper dive and look beyond the box score at some things that the stat line might have missed. Here are some early observations, which we’ll be sure to update all year long.

He draws the foul!

The Tar Heels got to the line 24 times in the game, but there are a number of ways to do so. Twelve of the UNC free throws were from shooting fouls—four each by Day’Ron Sharpe, Armando Bacot and Caleb Love.

Shooting fouls on a big man could be a sign that he’s having trouble finishing through contact, which is why he gets two shots instead of an and-one.

Speaking of which, here are UNC’s leaders in and-ones drawn:

RJ Davis 2

Armando Bacot 1

Davis is also on the list for and-ones committed on the defensive end:

RJ Davis 1

Andrew Platek 1

Walker Kessler 1

Obviously, the and-ones explain three more UNC free throws, bringing us to 15 of UNC’s 24. The other nine were due to UNC being over the limit in a half. Love took four of those, Davis two, Sharpe two and Bacot one (missed the front end of a one-and-one).

Not in their house

UNC had nine blocked shots in the game, but that’s only one end of the floor. Here are UNC’s leaders in own shots attempts blocked

Garrison Brooks 2

RJ Davis 1

Flop sweat

Let’s talk offensive fouls. Here are UNC’s leaders in offensive fouls drawn (on the other team):

Caleb Love 1

And offensive fouls committed:

Garrison Brooks 1

Walker Kessler 1

Thou shalt not

Andrew Platek led the way with four of UNC’s 10 steals.

On the other end of the floor, here are the Tar Heels leaders in “got stolens”

Garrison Brooks 2

Leaky Black 1

Armando Bacot 1

RJ Davis 1

Second chances

What makes a good shot? Nothing makes a coach angrier than a quick shot, made before a team has their rebounders in place.

By that definition, Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis and Andrew Platek seem to have taken the best shots of the game. They had the most misses offensively rebounded. Here’s a look at how many of each Tar Heels’ missed shots were rebounded by teammates. Since an offensive board erases a missed shot, we also restated each player's shooting to reflect that.

nc or

Brooks, Davis and Sharpe each had one “selfie” in the game (offensively rebounding your own missed shot) to share the team lead in that category.

Don’t need help from nobody

UNC keeps track of what percentage of made shots are assisted, but we decided to look at the flip side. Here are UNC’s leaders in unassisted shots made.

unc assist
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which UNC Lineups Were Most Productive?

Roy Williams used 16 lineups in the opener. Only two of them got a second look. Here's a look at which lineups logged the most time and which ones had the most--and least--success

Shawn Krest

Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson Getting Caught Up at Practice

Roy Williams updates the progression of freshmen Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Possessions Created And Saved

In their first game of the 2020-21 season, Carolina had a better combination of blocked shots, steals, offensive rebounds, and turnovers than any game in 2019-20. Can they keep it going?

isaacschade

Roy Williams on Kerwin Walton's Growth and Kawhi-esque Qualities

Roy Williams discuss freshmen Kerwin Walton transition and communication on the floor.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams Gives Status Report on All Six UNC Freshmen

Six freshmen made their UNC debuts on Wednesday. Roy Williams gives an evaluation of how each of them did and what they need to do to improve.

Shawn Krest

Heels Headed to Asheville for Maui Classic

North Carolina is headed to Asheville to play three games in three days. Roy Williams discusses the opener against UNLV, the relocated Maui Invitational and the importance of depth

Shawn Krest

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 31-17 home loss to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.

isaacschade

Sam Howell: I'm Confident We Can Put Up Enough Points to Beat Notre Dame

Notre Dame has the fourth-best scoring defense in Power Five, but UNC's Sam Howell is confident the Tar Heels can put up enough points to win

Shawn Krest

by

CMac54

Jeremiah Gemmel on His Fourth Down Penalty Against Notre Dame

UNC LB Jeremiah Gemmel had four tackles and 2 QB hits against Notre Dame, but that was overshadowed by a fourth-down penalty on him that kept an Irish touchdown drive alive. He discusses the play

Shawn Krest

Notre Dame at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

No. 2 Notre Dame looks to take another step toward an ACC Championship Game berth as it travels to UNC. The Tar Heels still hold out hope of a spot in the title game. We'll have observations and analysis from Kenan

Shawn Krest