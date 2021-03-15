Blue Bloods vs. New Bloods

One of the biggest debates this college basketball season has been the Blue Bloods of College Basketball. One question that forms from this debate is who are the new types of blood? Here's the decisive guide to answer all questions

Blue Bloods - UNC, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky

Reason: These four teams are the cream of the crop when it comes to College Basketball royalty. Common fans know of their tradition, dominance, and iconic NBA players. Plus their fan bases are...passionate

Requirements: A scoring system that combines regular-season conference titles, consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, Final Four appearances, and National Championships. UNC (48), Duke (61), Kansas (74), and Kentucky (50) have proved that year in and year out how consistent they are.

New Bloods - Virginia, Gonzaga, Villanova, Michigan

Reason: These four teams are the new-age teams that deserve the respect of casual basketball fans. Although, they don't have the history or quite the passionate fan base they 21st contenders.

Requirements: Besides all four teams having blue in their uniforms, but they all have made deep runs over the past eight years. The Virginia Cavaliers are technically the defending champions. Gonzaga dominates the West Coast Conference, made the 2017 National Championship game, and is currently the number 1 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Villanova won two (2016, 2018) of the last four National Championships. Michigan made the National Championship game twice over the past eight years (2013, 2018).

True Bloods - UCLA, Indiana, Michigan State, UConn

Reason: These four teams had a lot of success during the 1970s-2000s. They aren't consistent enough to be considered a top-tier Blue Blood, but they still have a history that's respected.

All in all, this should clear everything up regarding Blue Bloods and the true tiers in college basketball