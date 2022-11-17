Brady Manek heating up overseas

Former UNC forward Brady Manek has taken his knock-down shooting talents overseas, specifically Australia's NBL.

In the Perth Wildcats' win over the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday, Manek exploded for 21 points and made five three-pointers. This was his best performance since Nov. 4 when he recorded a career high in points (25) and three-point field goals made (six).

Since leaving UNC after the national championship loss, Manek has been finding his way in the pros. He spent his summer with the Charlotte Hornets during their summer league season and signed a deal with the Wildcats in late July.

Manek has been impressive in the pros so far, averaging 10 points per game on 49 percent shooting in his first 10 outings.

In his best game against the Adelaide 36ers, Manek shot 75 percent from beyond the arc and perfect from two-point range. He led both teams in scoring and was the only player in the game to record more points than minutes played.

Against the Phoenix on Thursday, Manek poured in another highly efficient performance, shooting 71 percent from three and 66 percent overall. He scored 11 in the first half, knocking down three of his five made threes.

Perth is a fitting destination for Manek because the team has been historically successful, similar to UNC. The Wildcats have won 10 NBL championships, winning six since 2010 and the most recent in 2020. They are currently 5-5 and sit at fifth in the NBL standings.