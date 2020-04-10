AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Brandon Huffman To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal; 'Im Thankful for the Carolina Opportunity'

Quierra Luck

UNC Junior Brandon Huffman announced today that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The news is a little unexpected, but understandable. The Goldsboro native has played in 14 games this season out of the 70 in his career. During that time, he has averaged 1.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, on 58% shooting, and 3.4 minutes per game.

Coach Roy Williams made a statement,

"This is only our sixth transfer in 17 years, but it is always sad to see a situation where a young man leaves the program," Williams said. "At the same time, I am always aware that being in another environment might work out better for a player, so I understand."

"Brandon is a fantastic young man who has helped our basketball program the past three years. I wish him nothing but the best. I have told Brandon and his father that I will do anything I can to help them choose the right school and program for him, and I will be there to support Brandon for the rest of his life."

During an interview with Inside Carolina, Huffman has no regrets at Carolina,

"Coach Williams hasn't had very many transfers in his career. I commend him for being so understanding through all of this. There are no hard feelings between me, my family, and the coaches. Williams is trying to help me the best he can. As soon as I came to him with the thought, I was just asking him questions and talking to him about what he had in mind for me." Huffman said, "That helped a lot and I thank him for it. He wants me in a place where I feel comfortable. I wish him and the guys the best moving forward. I know (this past year) was a rough year. I'm looking forward to seeing them make it right and what this new class will do moving forward. It's a big class with a lot of guys. I'm thankful to the coaches and staff for the opportunities they gave me. No hard feelings at all."

With Huffman's departure, UNC now has an open scholarship. Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Andrew Platek, Jeremiah Frances, and Anthony Harris will be returning along with incoming freshman, Walker Kessler, Day' Ron Sharpe, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Puff Johnson; with the remaining scholarship, who will Williams look to fill the void? Is it someone on the team, or will he be hitting the recruiting trail?

Huffman has a year of eligibility left.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jerry Stackhouse Talks Teaming Up with Michael Jordan, 'It was Challenging Being with an Idol'

What is it like to play with your idol? Jerry Stackhouse discuss what it was like joining Michael Jordan in 2002 with the Washington Wizards.

Quierra Luck

by

alangales

NCPA Sends Letter to NCAA to Enact COVID-19 Relief to Players in Need

The NCPA sends letter to NCAA to help players in need during a global pandemic

Quierra Luck

Deja Kelly Moves Up in Rankings; No. 1 in Texas and Top 10 on ESPNW

ESPNW HoopGurlz have announced five seniors who have improved their ratings in their senior season, among those names was newly commit, Deja Kelly.

Quierra Luck

Vince Carter on Dunking Over Julius Peppers, 'LOL Wow My Bad'

Former Tar Heel Julius Peppers shares a long lost video with Vince Carter on social media.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Makes 5-Star Prospect, Tony Grimes, Top 8

On his 18th birthday, 5 star prospect, Tony Grimes, announces his top 8.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams, "We Have to Put the Season Behind Us and Learn From Our Mistakes"

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Shaquille O'Neal Details Why He Chose LSU Over UNC

Would UNC have more banners if Shaq chose Carolina Blue? Shaq details why he chose LSU over two major ACC schools.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Coach Mack Brown On Return of Football, 'If It's Not Safe For Fans, It's Not Safe For Athletes'

UNC head football coach, Mack Brown, discusses the return of football and what people can do to ensure there is one.

Quierra Luck

The NFL Draft Goes Virtual; What This Means For the NFL and Draftees

The NFL is doing something it's never done before, forcing clubs to stay home separately and draft remotely.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Extends In-Person Recruiting Ban Through May 31st

Just days after the NCAA announced an extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes, they have now lengthened the In-Person recruiting banning period to May 31st.

Quierra Luck