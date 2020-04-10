UNC Junior Brandon Huffman announced today that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The news is a little unexpected, but understandable. The Goldsboro native has played in 14 games this season out of the 70 in his career. During that time, he has averaged 1.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, on 58% shooting, and 3.4 minutes per game.

Coach Roy Williams made a statement,

"This is only our sixth transfer in 17 years, but it is always sad to see a situation where a young man leaves the program," Williams said. "At the same time, I am always aware that being in another environment might work out better for a player, so I understand."

"Brandon is a fantastic young man who has helped our basketball program the past three years. I wish him nothing but the best. I have told Brandon and his father that I will do anything I can to help them choose the right school and program for him, and I will be there to support Brandon for the rest of his life."

During an interview with Inside Carolina, Huffman has no regrets at Carolina,

"Coach Williams hasn't had very many transfers in his career. I commend him for being so understanding through all of this. There are no hard feelings between me, my family, and the coaches. Williams is trying to help me the best he can. As soon as I came to him with the thought, I was just asking him questions and talking to him about what he had in mind for me." Huffman said, "That helped a lot and I thank him for it. He wants me in a place where I feel comfortable. I wish him and the guys the best moving forward. I know (this past year) was a rough year. I'm looking forward to seeing them make it right and what this new class will do moving forward. It's a big class with a lot of guys. I'm thankful to the coaches and staff for the opportunities they gave me. No hard feelings at all."

With Huffman's departure, UNC now has an open scholarship. Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Andrew Platek, Jeremiah Frances, and Anthony Harris will be returning along with incoming freshman, Walker Kessler, Day' Ron Sharpe, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Puff Johnson; with the remaining scholarship, who will Williams look to fill the void? Is it someone on the team, or will he be hitting the recruiting trail?

Huffman has a year of eligibility left.