Brandon Robinson: We Are Going As Far As Garrison Brooks Takes Us

Quierra Luck

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 5 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the Fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina.

Welcome to the new season!

David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featured special guests. This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

On episode five, 'The Player and The Fan' has the pleasure of welcoming Brandon Robinson. Robinson was an intricate part of Carolina Basketball's most difficult season. With rising, and multiple, injuries, no consistent line-up and the announcement of a pandemic, North Carolina couldn't find their footing or identity; Something that doesn't happen too often in Carolina Blue.

Tune in and hear the Georgia native explain what the season was like for him, committing to the team despite not feeling 100%, dealing with fans, and more importantly getting his respect as a baller.

Sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard!

Listen here!

Watch:

Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

