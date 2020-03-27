Coach Williams has a hell of a recruiting class coming in next season, Puff Johnson, RJ Davis (crazy that he's ranked as a four-star recruit, but we will discuss that later), Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, and the man of the hour, Caleb Love. The 2020 UNC class is ranked at No. 3 behind Duke and Kentucky; One commit away from being a three-way tie.

Standing at 6'3 and 170 pounds, Caleb Love has been shutting it down in Missouri his senior year; it seems as though he is determined to leave no stone unturned. It was announced today that Love was voted "Mr. Show-Me Basketball" by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri for 2019-2020. Love, who is also ranked No. 18 overall for his class, averaged his senior year, 26.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 6.5 rebounds. Love led Christian Brothers College to the state's final four but was abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He’s a tremendous athlete. He hadn’t gotten a chance to strictly play the point guard as much as I wanted him to and probably as much as he wanted to because he was so versatile and they had some other guys on his high school team that could play." Roy Williams stated via Inside Carolina, "He had a tremendous high school program, a tremendous high school coach and I’m hoping if he can come in and do as well as those other two guys then that’d be good. R.J. (Davis) can handle the ball or play off the ball, too, so I think those two will really help us out in the backcourt."

