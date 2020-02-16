AllTarHeels
Watch: Cam Johnson Finally Placed on UNC Draft Wall

Quierra Luck

And with the 11th pick, the Phoenix Suns draft, Cam Johnson... An unexpected miracle but no one deserved it more. After suffering tough injuries, transfer quarrels and finding his home in Chapel Hill, Cam Johnson became the player everyone loved and the leader Coach Williams needed. 

During NBA All-Star break, Johnson returned to Chapel Hill and not only did he join the draft wall but he participated in practices and spent time giving confidence to a much needed team. 

Joining the draft wall is much deserved for Johnson. 

