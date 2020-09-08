SI.com
Carolina Connection: What To Look Forward To This Fall

Quierra Luck

In this episode of Carolina Connection, Gamecock Digests' Chaunte'l Powell and All Tar Heels' Quierra Luck talk about what to be excited about this fall for their respective schools.

UNC's storied women's soccer program is back in action, the Gamecock football stadium underwent some changes and both schools have a lot to look forward to this basketball season, which is right around the corner.

A vital part of the conversation was the importance of fan attendance. North Carolina football is expecting to head into the season bringing more than just wins to Tar Heel nation, this season is about bringing joy and normalcy back to a complicated year. Everyone is charting through difficult times, and the one thing Carolina wants to do is give fans something to look forward to.

Brown stated that though fans aren't in the stadium, what they've done for the team, donating their season tickets or rolling them over to the 2021 season, proves that UNC has the best fans in college sports.

"I applaud our fans. I apologize to you that you won't be at the Games, we're going to have to bring our own energy. But we're we know our fans will be sitting at home screaming at the TV. So again, thank you for hanging in there, and thank you for continuing to support the athletic program and the football program."

