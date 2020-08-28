Carolina Connection: Unity In The Sports Community

Sports Illustrated publishers South Carolina Gamecocks Chaunte'l Powell and AllTarHeels Quierra Luck come together to bring the third installment of Carolina Connection, a show dedicated to discussing issues involving their two great states. The duo dive into critical accounts such as race, politics, and gender identities. They aim to give the alternative narrative and prove that all statements shouldn't be blankets. As the media, we have to do a better job of not projecting dangerous stereotypes on collegiate and professional athletes.

In this episode of Carolina Connection, Luck and Powell react to the sports world coming to a halt Wednesday as players in multiple professional leagues opted not to play and focus on social justice. They dive into what happened, what can come from it, and what players from their respective schools thought.

There aren't enough minutes in the day to express the relief and gratitude to see players on a united front giving their all to change the world. It's going to take more than a basketball game, jersey, and kneeling to make people listen to the oppressed and learn from past mistakes. Fans have often wondered, is this enough? Yes, it is. The goal is always to start a conversation and push the envelope; the NBA encouraged much-needed dialogue from everyone around the world. It's time we listen.

