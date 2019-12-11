Carolina Family: How Coaches Are Faring This Season

The reach of North Carolina basketball, Dean Smith and Roy Williams extends far and wide throughout college basketball.

Here's how head-coaching members of the Carolina Family and their teams are faring one month into the hoops season:

Butch Estes - Barry

A member of the Carolina freshman team and a student assistant under Dean Smith, Estes has a pretty neat gig at Barry University, a Division II program in Miami.

His last Division I jobs were at Miami and Seattle before returning to Florida to lead smaller programs. His current team is 6-2, and he's 140-51 in six-plus seasons at Barry.

Bobby Frasor - Brother Rice High School

Now in his fifth season as the head coach at his alma mater in Chicago, Frasor's squad is off to a 5-2 start.

Overall, Frasor is 90-39 at Brother Rice, having won Catholic League and regional titles.

Jerod Haase- Stanford

It's been a slow build for Haase, but this might be his best team since taking over the Cardinal. Currently 8-1, KenPom.com projects Stanford to finish 21-10 and 10-8 in Pac-12 play, which would certainly be in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Haase is 56-50 at Stanford and 136-103 overall as a head coach, thanks to a successful run at UAB, where he made the only NCAA Tournament appearance of his career.

Jeff McInnis - Combine Academy

The former Carolina point guard added to his duties this year after being named head coach at Combine, an athletics-focused boarding school in Lincolnton, over the summer. The NBA veteran has also had a successful run leading the Team Charlotte AAU program.

McInnis coaches the boys high school basketball team, which is 4-5 vs. a challenging schedule that includes a visit to Oak Hill Academy on Wednesday night.

Wes Miller - UNC Greensboro

The Spartans were on the wrong end of buzzer-beater earlier this season, but Miller's program recovered just fine, winning at Georgetown on Nov. 30 and will head into Sunday's matchup with N.C. State at 8-2.

UNCG will contend with East Tennessee State and Furman for the SoCon title yet again, and it's likely Miller becomes a candidate for high-profile jobs in the next year or two. He's 144-119 as a head coach and has completely changed the Spartans' fortunes thanks to the defensive-minded philosophy the program adopted several years ago.

C.B. McGrath - UNC Wilmington

McGrath inherited a tough situation in Wilmington with little talent left behind on the roster after the departure of Kevin Keatts.

The former Carolina assistant has a few promising youngsters on the roster, but the Seahawks haven't made many positive steps where it counts just yet, currently sitting at 5-6, with three wins over non-Division I programs.

McGrath is 26-50 since taking over at UNCW and could use a surge this season to ensure another year.

King Rice - Monmouth

After its flirtation with the national spotlight and what should have been an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament in 2016, the Monmouth program has taken a step back with two straight losing seasons.

Currently, the Hawks are 5-5 after starting the season with seven games away from home. One of those trips was to Kansas State, where Rice paid tribute to longtime Carolina coach Bill Guthridge.

Rice is 135-137 overall, with two NIT appearances at Monmouth, where J.R. Reid serves as one of his assistants.

Jerry Stackhouse - Vanderbilt

The Commodores are headed in the right direction under Stackhouse, off to a 6-2 start this season after going 9-23 last season, including an 0-18 mark in SEC play.

Stackhouse, who began coaching in the NBA and G-League, has Vandy playing faster and has already improved the offense by more than 100 spots per the KenPom offensive efficiency rankings.

The schedule gets a little bit more challenging from here, but there's plenty of reason for optimism in Nashville.

Rasheed Wallace - Jordan High School

The Tar Heel legend took over the struggling program in Durham this season, and it appears it'll take some time to get the Falcons headed in the right direction as they're off to 1-5 start.

Live in the Triangle area and want to see Sheed at work? Jordan has three games left before the holidays.