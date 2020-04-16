Chinese Basketball Association Eyes July to Resume Play

The scare of the COVID-19 has put the world on hold. NBA, NCAA, NASCAR, MLB, MLS, and Golf, have all suspended or canceled any athletic events; colleges alone have suspended in-person classes and all sporting activities. Right now, safety is a priority. The world is at a standstill waiting for instructions on what to do next, waiting for life to go back to normal.

The athletes at home are going through the proper health channels, but what about those overseas? There are about 4,138 American professional basketball players abroad, 17 of those are Heels, and two of them play for China, Tyler Hansbrough, and Ty Lawson.

According to ESPN, league officials have met to discuss whether or not the season should continue and have elected to postpone the schedule until at least July. The Chinese Basketball Association was initially scheduled to resume April 15 and even reached back out to players, but with the uncertainty of coronavirus and allowing fans to attend games, officials decided against the notion.

Several players have told ESPN that they are losing to return overseas in July.

Former Tar Heel Jawad Williams spoke about player safety overseas and what that experience has been like for him,

"My league suspended games for two weeks. When we resume play, we will be playing without fans. This is a first for me." Williams said, "Even when there were bombings at sporting events, we still played with fans in the stands. Security measures were heightened, but we were still able to hear the cheers of the fans. This will be different. I pray that everyone stays safe and healthy."