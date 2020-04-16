AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Chinese Basketball Association Eyes July to Resume Play

Quierra Luck

The scare of the COVID-19 has put the world on hold. NBA, NCAA, NASCAR, MLB, MLS, and Golf, have all suspended or canceled any athletic events; colleges alone have suspended in-person classes and all sporting activities. Right now, safety is a priority. The world is at a standstill waiting for instructions on what to do next, waiting for life to go back to normal.

The athletes at home are going through the proper health channels, but what about those overseas? There are about 4,138 American professional basketball players abroad, 17 of those are Heels, and two of them play for China, Tyler Hansbrough, and Ty Lawson.

According to ESPN, league officials have met to discuss whether or not the season should continue and have elected to postpone the schedule until at least July. The Chinese Basketball Association was initially scheduled to resume April 15 and even reached back out to players, but with the uncertainty of coronavirus and allowing fans to attend games, officials decided against the notion.

Several players have told ESPN that they are losing to return overseas in July.

Former Tar Heel Jawad Williams spoke about player safety overseas and what that experience has been like for him,

"My league suspended games for two weeks. When we resume play, we will be playing without fans. This is a first for me." Williams said, "Even when there were bombings at sporting events, we still played with fans in the stands. Security measures were heightened, but we were still able to hear the cheers of the fans. This will be different. I pray that everyone stays safe and healthy."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Could Return but With One Missing Element, You!

Health experts are now relaying to the public that the possibility of sports returning this year are viable, but there can't be any fans involved.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan, 'Leadership has a Price'

In light of 'The Last Dance', Michael Jordan reveals that fans will see an intense side of him, 'I challenge people when they don't want to be challenged.'

Quierra Luck

Raneiria Dillworth to Announce Commitment Friday; UNC or Alabama?

Where do you think RaRa Dillworth will end up? He's been heavily recruited by UNC. Does he stay home or head to Alabama?

Quierra Luck

On this Date, Coach Roy Williams was Hired as the New Basketball Coach for UNC

On this date 17 years ago, Coach Roy Williams returned to Carolina as the head basketball coach.

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony Does Live Q&A with Doctor Providing Answers and Help with COVID-19

With so many questions surrounding COVID-19, Cole Anthony held a live Q&A with doctors to help spread awareness and answer questions concerning the virus.

Quierra Luck

Coach Bateman on Handling His Defense and the Challenges of Going Virtual

UNC Defensive Coordinator, Jay Bateman, spoke with media today to discuss the challenges he's facing and preparing his team for next season.

Quierra Luck

'05 or '09 Championship... Which Team was Better? David Noel and Danny Green Debate

This question never gets old and it probably never will. There will never be one true answer but what do the players think? Danny Green and David Noel sound off on which team was better.

Quierra Luck

Take a Look: Carolina Football Reveals New Football Facilities

UNC Football has been dropping hints for the past week about a major announcement and they didn't let fans down.

Quierra Luck

Exclusive Interview with Tre Boston: Rebuilding Carolina and Making it Home

Coming to an out of state school wasn't easy but Tre Boston not only conquered his fear but made it his home.

Quierra Luck

Ziaire Williams Announces His Commitment to Stanford

Ziaire Williams had Carolina fans on their edge of their feet with the sudden announcement of his decision date but it seems he chose to stay close to home.

Quierra Luck