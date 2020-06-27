2021 Five-Star Center Chet Holmgren List UNC in Top Seven

Five-star center Chet Holmgren has announced his top seven schools; North Carolina made the list. His top seven include Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, and North Carolina.

"I think I fit in well at all the places I selected," Holmgren said. "They all have great coaching staffs, I see them becoming a big part of my family, and they will push me to get better."

The Minnesota native is currently ranked No. 2, but if the top recruit, Jonathan Kumingha, reclassifies from the class of 2021 to 2020, Holmgren will most likely take the No. 1 spot. Kumingha was recently seen graduating with his class via Youtube.

The 7-footer has only made visits to Gonzaga and Ohio State; with coronavirus halting visits, Holmgreen has not had the opportunity to venture elsewhere physically. Like other recruits, Zoom meetings have been an intricate part of his recruitment process.

"I just won't get the campus feel or experience," Holmgren said. "I've tried to enjoy every one of them, but it can get overwhelming. I'm taking it one step at a time."

247Sports Evaluation,

Extremely unique player who is unlike almost any American prospect in recent years. Good size, long arms, and athleticism but very narrow frame. Extremely physically immature and may take a while to put on strength due to narrow shoulders/base. Despite lack of strength, very tough kid with impressive mental makeup. Has range to perimeter with jumper, good body control, and high feel. Outstanding rim protector and rebounder. Level 10 motor. Hard to be overly critical outside of lack of strength/narrow frame. Projects as lottery pick.

The five-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that have been offered from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, and Paolo Banchero are amongst those asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina. Kinston star Dontrez Styles is currently the only UNC commit for 2021.

No official commitment date has been announced.

