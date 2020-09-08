Five-Star C Chet Holmgren on His Heart and Hunger for Basketball

Highly recruited Chet Holmgren is not one for social media glorification and his recent tweets state that you shouldn't be either.

In a recent string of tweets, Holmgren informed fans that video nor social media posting reflects his work ethic and his dedication to basketball. He mentions being extremely careful during the pandemic due to his grandmother staying with him,

"I'm not sure if you haven't been paying attention but, I haven't played in one AAU event all summer. Also, there's a pandemic happening right now, you might have missed the news. My 96-year-old grandma lives in the same house as me, as well as my immunodeficient sister. So please stop questioning my heart and hunger to play because you're ignorant and misinformed. Also, I've played against Paolo and many others already and have nothing but respect for them and their games but I have fear for none of them."

Earlier in the week, he shadowed those sentiments with this statement.

Instant gratification seems to be the trend as of late with easy access to highlight mixtapes and social media; if it's not recorded, it didn't happen. Kids are pressured into a spotlight that only satisfies the audience resulting in a rushed product or mental exhaustion. Holmgren has set boundaries for those who feel entitled to his gift. This journey is supposed to be special for those who choose it and the public is only here by happenstance; this isn't our moment.

In June, the five-star center cut his list to the following seven schools Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, and North Carolina.

"I think I fit in well at all the places I selected," Holmgren said. "They all have great coaching staffs, I see them becoming a big part of my family, and they will push me to get better."

The Minnesota native is currently ranked No. 2 nationally and No. 1 for Minnesota and the center position.

The 7-footer has only made visits to Gonzaga and Ohio State; with coronavirus halting visits, Holmgreen has not had the opportunity to venture elsewhere physically. Like other recruits, Zoom meetings have been an intricate part of his recruitment process.

"I just won't get the campus feel or experience," Holmgren said. "I've tried to enjoy every one of them, but it can get overwhelming. I'm taking it one step at a time."

One step at a time.

