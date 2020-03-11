AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Christian Keeling's 'Wheelchair Game'; Dubbed Paul Pierce By Teammates

Quierra Luck

It's all or nothing for UNC heading into the ACC tourney. It seemed as though the injury guy finally left their side. For once, they felt strong enough to battle, confident in their abilities as a team, and Coach Williams finally has a little rotation going, but it was a moment during the second half when everyone stopped their breath; Grad transfer, Christian Keeling, went down on what seemed to be an ankle injury. 

Not again. 

Keeling, who only finished with 4 points, is still a presence and bucket for UNC; losing him is the last thing the team needed. Keeling was seen requiring assistance to walk, and with the help of Cole Anthony, Keeling was escorted off. As he was walking back with trainers, in the tunnel, Keeling pushed them off and forced himself to walk alone; the determination to get back on the court was unrelenting. 

At the 3:43 mark in the second half, Keeling was subbed back in with the crowd on their feet; giving him a standing ovation. It was clear that Keeling was a little hurt; his running was a little slower, and his movement limited, but the adrenaline of the game was higher than the pain. During his two minutes in, Keeling made a jumper and a steal, helping seal the game for UNC over Virginia Tech. 

During the post-game conference, Brandon Robinson spoke about the love the players have for each other and compared Keeling to Paul Pierce. 

To give you reference, during Game 1 of the NBA finals, Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers, Paul Pierce suffered what seemed to be leg injury underneath the Lakers basket. Pierce was seen carried out by teammates and being put in a wheelchair. Celtics thought he was done for the game until out of the tunnel, Pierce is seen jogging back towards the court ready for action. Fans stood to their feet. **Its also worth noting Pierce just had to go to the bathroom.

That's Paul Pierce right there. Go look up the Paul Pierce video. (Robinson and Garrison laughs)

IMG_8066
(not completely as dramatic)

No, but we all love each other. This whole year we have all been battling injuries; we all have been going through tough times. So to see him come back out there and push through it, I was proud of him, and it just speaks volumes to this team. We all care about each other. We all have one goal, and that's just to win this tournament, but we got to take it game by game, and we need all hands on deck to be able to do that.

Coach Williams also spoke to Keeling's toughness, but knowing if he sat too long, the injury would be worse. 

Well, if he was going to sit over there, if he was able to go back in and play, I wanted to put him in because if he is sitting over there, he gets even more stiff. And then if he goes out and plays and perhaps loosened up and feeling better about it and feel more confident about it, that if we do win, then he's got a chance to a better chance, in my opinion he's got a better chance to play the next day.

It's "do or die" for the Heels, and there's no doubt they need all hands on deck as they face Syracuse tonight.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Tourney: UNC Blow Out Hokies, 78-56

UNC plays to their confident attitude and gets revenge on the Hokies in round one of the ACC Tournament.

Quierra Luck

Who Got Next: Round 1 ACC Tourney, UNC vs Virginia Tech

UNC heads to Greensboro for round 1 of the ACC Tournament to face Virginia Tech

Quierra Luck

Coby White Moves Up! Bulls Plan to Start Him First Time This Season

The only 2019 lottery pick to NOT start an NBA game, Coby White finally gets his chance against the Cavs.

Quierra Luck

Recruits Light Up Twitter with Commitments to UNC; Brining UNC a Top 5 Recruiting Class

UNC football twitter was on standby the entire weekend; refreshing their feed to see if anyone new joined UNC 2021 class. They didn't disappoint.

Quierra Luck

The Numbers Are In... Brooks and Anthony makes ACC Honors

Despite a bad season, UNC makes their way to ACC Awards with Garrison Brooks and Cole Anthony leading the way.

Quierra Luck

'Its Do or Die' With a Tough Loss at Duke, Can UNC do the Unthinkable in Greensboro?

UNC looks towards the future after a disappointing loss against Tobacco Road Rival, Duke. Can UNC shake off this loss and make a run in the ACC tourney?

Quierra Luck

Live Blog/Open Thread: UNC vs. Duke

Tonight is round two of the best rivalry in college sports, UNC looks for to even the season score against Duke

Quierra Luck

Who Got Next: The Best Rivalry In College Sports, UNC vs Duke

UNC faces a familiar foe in the Duke Blue Devils. Here's everything you need to know by the numbers.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K, 'We Don’t Get Together and Sing Kumbaya'

Ever wonder what the relationship is like for two of the best coaches in college basketball? It's a relationship of respect and college basketball.

Quierra Luck

Myers Park 4-Star QB, Drake Maye, De-commits from Alabama, Commits to UNC

4-Star QB, Drake Maye, de-commits from Alabama and follows in his fathers footsteps.

Quierra Luck