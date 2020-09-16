SI.com
Coby White Named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Quierra Luck

It seems like Roy Williams knew something was special about a kid from Goldsboro, North Carolina, who rocked UNC his freshmen year and became a lottery pick for the Chicago Bulls. Coby White has been the leading star for the Bulls, and his recent achievement highlights his promising NBA career.

Announced Tuesday night, White was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team; he is the 23rd (Did you catch it?) Bulls rookie to make an All-Rookie Team.

As the seventh overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, White's accolades have been building since he arrived in the Windy City.

Check out his accomplishments as a rookie for the Chicago Bulls:

  • Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February.
  • White averaged 13.2 points (6th among rookies with same qualifiers), 3.5 rebounds (T-12th), and 2.7 assists (4th) over 65 games, and he shot .394 from the field (10th), .354 from three (7th), and .791 from the free-throw line (2nd).
  • His 133 3-pointers made are the fourth-most by a rookie in Bulls history, and his 3-point percentage ranks seventh.
  • White scored in double figures 41 times, the sixth-highest mark among rookies.
  • White was one of three rookies to make a season-high seven 3-pointers in a single game this season, and the only one to do so two times.
  • He posted a career-high 35 points on Feb. 25 against Oklahoma City.
  • His three consecutive 30-point outings (33 on Feb. 22 vs. Phoenix, 33 on Feb. 23 vs. Washington and 35 on Feb. 25 vs. Oklahoma City) came off the bench, making him the only rookie reserve in league history to record such a streak since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71 (Elias Sports Bureau).
  • He is just the fourth reserve in league history to score at least 30 points in three consecutive contests.
  • Across nine February contests, White led all Eastern Conference rookies in scoring with 20.1 points. He also ranked first in field goals (6.8) and 3-point field goals (3.3) made per game among East rookies while averaging 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.00 steals.

White isn't just a player; his teammates recognize his growth and explosiveness,

"You can see how explosive he is. We need to think of a nickname for him, propane, gasoline, or something, especially on the offensive end." Zach LaVine says, "He is finding his rhythm out there. The kid is good, man, he's really good."

Since the early cancellation of the NBA season, White has returned home to Goldsboro, offering families hope amid trying times. The former Tar Heel has donated to charities and provided fans with social entertainment

