Cole Anthony Announces Plans to Enter 2020 NBA Draft

UNC freshman point guard Cole Anthony announced his plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2020 NBA draft. Anthony disclosed his decision on social media on Friday.

"Throughout my time at UNC, I was humbled, challenged and always proud to be a Tar Heel. I want to thank Coach Williams and the entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and pushing me everyday. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for embracing me with open arms from the moment I stepped on campus and sticking by us through a tough season. And finally, my teammates - my brothers- we were together in the trenches, you made me better every day and helped me grow as a basketball player and a man. With that said, Im excited to announce the next step in my journey and declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. While no one truly knows what the next few months look like. Im ready for whatever God has in store."

During his time at Carolina, the 6' 3", 190-pound freshman made All-ACC Third-Team and All-ACC Freshmen Team. Anthony averaged 21.1 points and 4.6 assists in the 10 games after he returned from a right knee injury that sidelined him for 11 games. His career average was 18.5 points and 4 assists.

Coach Roy Williams was expecting Anthony's departure. Williams acknowledged Anthony's love for the game and his commitment to being a better player and his capability of blowing people's minds.

"I think, first of all, his love of the game. He loves to workout. Basketball is what he loves and I mean loves. Capitalize every single one of those letters. He's going to blow people away in the individual workouts, and his commitment to the game, his commitment to being a better player, and his commitment to his vocation in there is where very few people have ever had it."

Antony's departure makes way for UNC's incoming freshmen, Gatorade Players of the Year and McDonald's All-American players, RJ Davis and Caleb Love. With Love or Davis looking to start at the point guard position, Anthony's return seemed unlikely. Anthony is projected to be the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA draft to the New York Knicks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck