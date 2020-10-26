UNC Basketball: One Month

As I type this, it's the evening of Sunday, October 25 and it’s exactly one month until the Tar Heels open their basketball season against College of Charleston.

In some respects, it’s hard to believe that sentence is a reality. And I mean that in two completely different ways.

On one hand, the fact that were are just a month from the start of games is a monumental relief; there have been moments when we all wondered if the 2020-21 college basketball season would actually take place.

On the other hand, it’s inconceivable that this virus, which prematurely ended the 2019-20 college basketball season, is still around to affect the outset of the next season.

November 25 is a night when the majority of the country will spend their Wednesday evening preparing turkeys, making last-minute runs to the grocery store, trying to find the leaf to extend the kitchen table, and figuring out the best seating arrangements for Thanksgiving dinner so that crazy Uncle Larry isn’t next to Grandma Ethel.

But let’s be honest, if you’re reading this, you’re not part of that group. You’re part of the group that will be consuming as much college basketball as possible on Thanksgiving Eve. We know the Tar Heels will play College of Charleston at some point that day, but what other games are on the menu?

Each of the four ACC teams in the state of North Carolina will be in action on November 25:

Gardner-Webb vs. Duke

NC State hosts MTE (multi-team event) with Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, and North Florida

Wake Forest hosts MTE with Alabama State, Delaware State, and Longwood

A non-exhaustive list of other games taking place on November 25 (all times Eastern):

2K Empire Classic

Arizona State vs. Baylor



Boston College vs. Villanova

Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

West Virginia vs. Texas A & M (2:00 pm)



Ohio State vs. Memphis (4:30 pm)



Creighton vs. Utah (7:30 pm)



Dayton vs. Wichita State (10:00 pm)

Bluegrass Showcase

Teams involved: Detroit, Kentucky, Morehead State, Richmond

Bubbleville (Pod One)

Florida vs. Maine



Saint Peter’s vs. Virginia

Bubbleville (Pod Two)

Rhode Island vs. Stephen F. Austin

Cancun Challenge

Liberty vs. Purdue (6:00 pm)



Clemson vs. Mississippi State (8:30 pm)

Elevate Hoops MTE

Teams involved: Cleveland State, Colorado State, Illinois State, LSU, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma State, Saint Louis, San Francisco, Western Kentucky

Georgia Tech MTE

Teams involved: Mercer, Georgia State, Georgia Tech

Gulf Coast Showcase

Teams involved include: Abilene Christian, Akron, East Carolina, Indiana State, Middle Tennessee, Omaha, 2 TBA

Illinois MTE

Teams involved: Illinois, North Carolina A & T, Ohio, Wright State

Iowa MTE

Teams involved: Iowa, NC Central, Southern

Little Apple Classic

South Dakota State vs. Colorado



Drake vs. Kansas State

Marquette / Wisconsin MTE

Teams involved: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Eastern Illinois, Marquette, Wisconsin

Marshall MTE

Teams involved: Coppin State, Marshall, Tennessee State

Ole Miss MTE

Teams involved: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Jackson State, Ole Miss

Portland MTE

Teams involved: Cal Poly, Idaho, Portland, VMI

Santa Barbara Slam

Teams involved: Florida-Gulf Coast, Florida A & M, UC Santa Barbara

Silicon Valley Classic

Teams involved: Idaho State, Nicholls State, Santa Clara, UC Davis

Site TBA MTE

Teams involved: Appalachian State, Bowling Green, South Carolina State

UAB MTE

Teams involved: Alcorn State, Kent State, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Southeastern, UAB

Washington MTE

Teams involved: Cal State Fullerton, Portland State, Washington, 1 TBA

Wooden Legacy

Kansas vs. Boise State



UCLA vs. Seton Hall

Xavier MTE

Teams involved: Bradley, Oakland, Toledo, Xavier

So yeah, on Thursday your belly will be full with delicious food, but on Wednesday your college basketball appetite will get all it can handle as well.

