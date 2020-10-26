UNC Basketball: One Month
isaacschade
As I type this, it's the evening of Sunday, October 25 and it’s exactly one month until the Tar Heels open their basketball season against College of Charleston.
In some respects, it’s hard to believe that sentence is a reality. And I mean that in two completely different ways.
On one hand, the fact that were are just a month from the start of games is a monumental relief; there have been moments when we all wondered if the 2020-21 college basketball season would actually take place.
On the other hand, it’s inconceivable that this virus, which prematurely ended the 2019-20 college basketball season, is still around to affect the outset of the next season.
November 25 is a night when the majority of the country will spend their Wednesday evening preparing turkeys, making last-minute runs to the grocery store, trying to find the leaf to extend the kitchen table, and figuring out the best seating arrangements for Thanksgiving dinner so that crazy Uncle Larry isn’t next to Grandma Ethel.
But let’s be honest, if you’re reading this, you’re not part of that group. You’re part of the group that will be consuming as much college basketball as possible on Thanksgiving Eve. We know the Tar Heels will play College of Charleston at some point that day, but what other games are on the menu?
Each of the four ACC teams in the state of North Carolina will be in action on November 25:
- Gardner-Webb vs. Duke
- NC State hosts MTE (multi-team event) with Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, and North Florida
- Wake Forest hosts MTE with Alabama State, Delaware State, and Longwood
A non-exhaustive list of other games taking place on November 25 (all times Eastern):
- 2K Empire Classic
- Arizona State vs. Baylor
- Boston College vs. Villanova
- Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
- West Virginia vs. Texas A&M (2:00 pm)
- Ohio State vs. Memphis (4:30 pm)
- Creighton vs. Utah (7:30 pm)
- Dayton vs. Wichita State (10:00 pm)
- Bluegrass Showcase
- Teams involved: Detroit, Kentucky, Morehead State, Richmond
- Bubbleville (Pod One)
- Florida vs. Maine
- Saint Peter’s vs. Virginia
- Bubbleville (Pod Two)
- Rhode Island vs. Stephen F. Austin
- Cancun Challenge
- Liberty vs. Purdue (6:00 pm)
- Clemson vs. Mississippi State (8:30 pm)
- Elevate Hoops MTE
- Teams involved: Cleveland State, Colorado State, Illinois State, LSU, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma State, Saint Louis, San Francisco, Western Kentucky
- Georgia Tech MTE
- Teams involved: Mercer, Georgia State, Georgia Tech
- Gulf Coast Showcase
- Teams involved include: Abilene Christian, Akron, East Carolina, Indiana State, Middle Tennessee, Omaha, 2 TBA
- Illinois MTE
- Teams involved: Illinois, North Carolina A&T, Ohio, Wright State
- Iowa MTE
- Teams involved: Iowa, NC Central, Southern
- Little Apple Classic
- South Dakota State vs. Colorado
- Drake vs. Kansas State
- Marquette / Wisconsin MTE
- Teams involved: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Eastern Illinois, Marquette, Wisconsin
- Marshall MTE
- Teams involved: Coppin State, Marshall, Tennessee State
- Ole Miss MTE
- Teams involved: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Jackson State, Ole Miss
- Portland MTE
- Teams involved: Cal Poly, Idaho, Portland, VMI
- Santa Barbara Slam
- Teams involved: Florida-Gulf Coast, Florida A&M, UC Santa Barbara
- Silicon Valley Classic
- Teams involved: Idaho State, Nicholls State, Santa Clara, UC Davis
- Site TBA MTE
- Teams involved: Appalachian State, Bowling Green, South Carolina State
- UAB MTE
- Teams involved: Alcorn State, Kent State, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Southeastern, UAB
- Washington MTE
- Teams involved: Cal State Fullerton, Portland State, Washington, 1 TBA
- Wooden Legacy
- Kansas vs. Boise State
- UCLA vs. Seton Hall
- Xavier MTE
- Teams involved: Bradley, Oakland, Toledo, Xavier
So yeah, on Thursday your belly will be full with delicious food, but on Wednesday your college basketball appetite will get all it can handle as well.
