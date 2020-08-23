North Carolina Athletics Lift Suspension of Specified Athletic Clubs

Chapel Hill, N.C. - North Carolina athletics announced Saturday afternoon the decision to allow certain athletic clubs to continue athletic activities.

"Multiple Carolina teams, Men's and Women's basketball, Cross Country, Field Hockey, Men's and Women's Soccer, Volleyball - will resume athletic activities onSunday, August 23rd, in order to prepare for competition. Football has opted to return to practice, Monday, August 24th. All other sports team will continue to pause athletic activities for the time being. #GoHeels"

The decision comes days after North Carolina athletics announced the suspension of athletic activities for one day in response to doubled positive test results on campus. After Thursday, the athletics department decided to continue onto Saturday.

Just one week into the start of the new school year, North Carolina proved the inevitable: college kids are extremely difficult to monitor during a pandemic. Sadly, the university has not been able to prevent parties, enforce masks or anything remotely up to North Carolina mandates and as a result, the school will be remote.

North Carolina State and East Carolina have also reported multiple clusters within their campus borders resulting in the same action of going the remote route for students.

Although UNC and NC State reported no positive tests within football programs, East Carolina had at least one player test positive.

