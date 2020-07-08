AllTarHeels
UNC Announces Confirmed Cases for COVID-19; Suspends Football Voluntary Workouts

Quierra Luck

North Carolina has released a statement regarding their positive test results for student-athletes. Out of 429 tested, players, coaches, and staff, 37 have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The university has released details surrounding their plan of attack for the confirmed cases, and announcing the football program will be suspending their voluntary workouts. 

On June 1, Carolina began the process of welcoming student-athletes, coaches and Department of Athletics staff back to campus, initiating a phased approach to testing outlined in the Carolina Athletics Roadmap. The safety and well-being of our campus and local community has been our top priority when building our plans for return, and we have consulted our infectious disease experts as well as state and local officials during the process.

Since then, Campus Health and UNC Hospitals have initiated 429 tests of Carolina student-athletes, coaches and staff. A total of 37 have tested positive for COVID-19. This week, the Orange County Health Department has identified a cluster, which is defined as five or more related cases.

In accordance with University protocol, student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for up to 14 days in a campus residence hall specified by the University or at their permanent residence. Coaches and staff members will isolate at home up to 14 days as well. Those identified as close contacts, using the CDC definition for contact tracing, also will self-quarantine for 14 days. These close contacts will be provided instructions regarding quarantine and self-monitoring for potential symptoms and may be tested if they become symptomatic. All students-athletes are monitored closely by Campus Health Sports Medicine.

As a precaution, our football team will pause voluntary workouts for at least a week and will resume at a date to be determined. Per NCAA rules, voluntary workouts must be initiated by a student-athlete and cannot be attended by coaches. Carolina Athletics will continue to follow University protocols regarding reporting of COVID-19 cases. 

When an individual in the Carolina community tested at Campus Health tests positive for COVID-19, the University will notify the Orange County Health Department and will conduct contact tracing of those individuals who meet the CDC definition of close contacts. We will not identify specific individuals or results.

No word yet on what other programs have suspended activities. 

