SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Which Prospect of the Class of 2021 Needs to be in Carolina Blue? Chet Holmgren

Quierra Luck

NCAA Champion and former Tar Heel, David Noel, has an idea of who he'd like to see wear Carolina Blue for the 2021 season, and it's the top center in the class, Chet Holmgren.

On his podcast, "The Player and The Fan," Noel recalled a story meeting the Minnesota native and watching him dominate the court. Holmgren swiftly knocked down a shot, which causes a priceless reaction from Noel. After the game, Noel spoke with the prospect and asked him what he was looking for in a college program,

"I don't want a school to try and put me in the post."

In June, the five-star center trimmed his list to the following seven schools Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, and North Carolina.

"I think I fit in well at all the places I selected," Holmgren said. "They all have great coaching staffs, I see them becoming a big part of my family, and they will push me to get better."

The Minnesota native is currently ranked No. 2 nationally and No. 1 for Minnesota and the center position.

The 7-footer has only made visits to Gonzaga and Ohio State; with coronavirus halting visits, Holmgreen has not had the opportunity to venture elsewhere physically. Like other recruits, Zoom meetings have been an intricate part of his recruitment process.

"I just won't get the campus feel or experience," Holmgren said. "I've tried to enjoy every one of them, but it can get overwhelming. I'm taking it one step at a time."

The five-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that has received an offer from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, and Paolo Banchero are asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina.

Williams recently received a verbal commitment from Fayetteville's D'Marco Dunn, joining Kinston star Dontrez Styles for the 2021 class.

No official commitment date has been announced.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC's First Opponent for Maui Invitational Revealed

The bracket for the Maui (Asheville) Invitational is released featuring North Carolina's first scheduled for the tournament.

Quierra Luck

Garrison Brooks: What to Expect When You're Expecting

A breakdown of what UNC fans can expect for Garrison Brooks during his senior season at Chapel Hill

DavisMWallace

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: North Carolina @ Boston College | Week 4

Live Blog with continuous updates as North Carolina faces off against Boston College.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Carolina Connection Ep. 6 - Par For The Course

Join Chaunte'l Powell and Quierra Luck as they connect the two Carolinas in sports talk.

Quierra Luck

Harrison Barnes is the Recipient of the 2019-20 NBA Cares Community Assist Award

NBA player and former Tar Heel Harrison Barnes is rewarded for his community efforts as a recipient of the 2019-2020 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Class of 2021 Target Jabari Smith to Commit on Friday

The top-five power forward will choose between Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, North Carolina and Tennessee.

isaacschade

UNC Basketball: The Team That Should Draft Cole Anthony

The best fit for the combo guard, and what team should draft him for the 2020 NBA Draft

DavisMWallace

by

DarkoMilicic

Mack Brown Gameday Breakdown: Offense, Defense and Special Team Notes

In his weekly press conference, Brown highlighted offense, defense, and special teams as they equip for Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Quierra Luck

Why Skyy Clark Would Fit Well At UNC

Reasons why Skyy Clark will fit into Roy Williams' system

DavisMWallace

NBA Tar Heels Update: Heat Take Game 3 of NBA Finals 115-104

Danny Green has struggled to find his shot the last two games.

isaacschade