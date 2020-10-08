Which Prospect of the Class of 2021 Needs to be in Carolina Blue? Chet Holmgren

NCAA Champion and former Tar Heel, David Noel, has an idea of who he'd like to see wear Carolina Blue for the 2021 season, and it's the top center in the class, Chet Holmgren.

On his podcast, "The Player and The Fan," Noel recalled a story meeting the Minnesota native and watching him dominate the court. Holmgren swiftly knocked down a shot, which causes a priceless reaction from Noel. After the game, Noel spoke with the prospect and asked him what he was looking for in a college program,

"I don't want a school to try and put me in the post."

In June, the five-star center trimmed his list to the following seven schools Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, and North Carolina.

"I think I fit in well at all the places I selected," Holmgren said. "They all have great coaching staffs, I see them becoming a big part of my family, and they will push me to get better."

The Minnesota native is currently ranked No. 2 nationally and No. 1 for Minnesota and the center position.

The 7-footer has only made visits to Gonzaga and Ohio State; with coronavirus halting visits, Holmgreen has not had the opportunity to venture elsewhere physically. Like other recruits, Zoom meetings have been an intricate part of his recruitment process.

"I just won't get the campus feel or experience," Holmgren said. "I've tried to enjoy every one of them, but it can get overwhelming. I'm taking it one step at a time."

The five-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that has received an offer from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, and Paolo Banchero are asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina.

Williams recently received a verbal commitment from Fayetteville's D'Marco Dunn, joining Kinston star Dontrez Styles for the 2021 class.

No official commitment date has been announced.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!