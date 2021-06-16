Day'Ron Sharpe Invited to 2021 NBA Draft Combine

69 players are expected to attend the event in Chicago, held June 21-27.

NEW YORK – The NBA, on Tuesday, announced its participant list for the 2021 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine. And in case you’re rolling your eyes and wondering - yes, everything under the sun has to have branding attached to it now.

The best overall news to come out of the announcement is that the combine will be held in person.

The best news for Tar Heel fans is that Day’Ron Sharpe will be one of the players in attendance.

Sharpe is one of 69 total players currently expected to participate in the event, held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Receiving an invitation to the combine is extremely beneficial to a draft hopeful in his progression toward being drafted. Players will have the opportunity to interview with NBA teams, participate in five-on-five games, and preform various skill, strength, and agility drills.

Various ESPN networks will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 pm. ET each day June 22-25.

The Draft Lottery will take place on June 22, held at the front of the combine.

The NBA Draft itself (presented by State Farm, because, well, sponsorship) will be held on July 29.

The entire list of expected participants is as follows (alphabetical by surname):

Max Abmas - Oral Roberts Ochai Agbaji - Kansas Marcus Bagley - Arizona State Scottie Barnes - Florida State Charles Bassey - Western Kentucky Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky James Bouknight - UConn Greg Brown III - Texaxs Jared Butler - Baylor Julian Champagnie - St. John's Justin Champagnie - Pittsburgh Josh Christopher - Arizona State Sharife Cooper - Auburn Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois David Duke Jr. - Providence Kessler Edwards - Pepperdine Luka Garza - Iowa Rai'Quan Gray - Florida State Jalen Green - NBA G League Ignite Quentin Grimes - Houston Sam Hauser - Virginia Aaron Henry - Michigan State Ariel Hukporti - Nevezis (Lithuania) Matthew Hurt - Duke Nah'Shon Hyland - VCU Isaiah Jackson - Kentucky David Johnson - Louisville Jalen Johnson - Duke Keon Johnson - Tennessee Herbert Jones - Alabama Kai Jones - Texas Johnny Juzang - UCLA Corey Kispert - Gonzaga Jonathan Kuminga - NBA G League Ignite Scottie Lewis - Florida Isaiah Livers - Michigan Makur Maker - Howard Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall Tre Mann - Florida Matthew Mayer - Baylor Miles McBride - West Virginia Davion Mitchell - Baylor Evan Mobley - USC Isaiah Mobley - USC Moses Moody - Arkansas Trey Murphy III - Virginia Daishen Nix - NBA G League Ignite John Petty Jr. - Alabama Yves Pons - Tennessee Jason Preston - Ohio Joshua Primo - Alabama Roko Prkacin - Cibona (Croatia) Neemias Queta - Utah State Austin Reaves - Oklahoma Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova Terrence Shannon Jr. - Texas Tech Day'Ron Sharpe - North Carolina Jericho Sims - Texas Jaden Springer - Tennessee DJ Steward - Duke Cameron Thomas - LSU JT Thor - Auburn Isaiah Todd - NBA G league Ignite Trendon Watford - LSU Joe Wieskamp - Iowa Ziaire Williams - Stanford McKinley Wright IV - Colorado Moses Wright - Georgia Tech Marcus Zegarowski - Creighton

