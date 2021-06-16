Sports Illustrated home
Day'Ron Sharpe Invited to 2021 NBA Draft Combine

69 players are expected to attend the event in Chicago, held June 21-27.
Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK – The NBA, on Tuesday, announced its participant list for the 2021 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine. And in case you’re rolling your eyes and wondering - yes, everything under the sun has to have branding attached to it now.

The best overall news to come out of the announcement is that the combine will be held in person.

The best news for Tar Heel fans is that Day’Ron Sharpe will be one of the players in attendance.

Sharpe is one of 69 total players currently expected to participate in the event, held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Receiving an invitation to the combine is extremely beneficial to a draft hopeful in his progression toward being drafted. Players will have the opportunity to interview with NBA teams, participate in five-on-five games, and preform various skill, strength, and agility drills.

Various ESPN networks will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 pm. ET each day June 22-25.

The Draft Lottery will take place on June 22, held at the front of the combine.

The NBA Draft itself (presented by State Farm, because, well, sponsorship) will be held on July 29.

The entire list of expected participants is as follows (alphabetical by surname):

  1. Max Abmas - Oral Roberts
  2. Ochai Agbaji - Kansas
  3. Marcus Bagley - Arizona State
  4. Scottie Barnes - Florida State
  5. Charles Bassey - Western Kentucky
  6. Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky
  7. James Bouknight - UConn
  8. Greg Brown III - Texaxs
  9. Jared Butler - Baylor
  10. Julian Champagnie - St. John's
  11. Justin Champagnie - Pittsburgh
  12. Josh Christopher - Arizona State
  13. Sharife Cooper - Auburn
  14. Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois
  15. David Duke Jr. - Providence
  16. Kessler Edwards - Pepperdine
  17. Luka Garza - Iowa
  18. Rai'Quan Gray - Florida State
  19. Jalen Green - NBA G League Ignite
  20. Quentin Grimes - Houston
  21. Sam Hauser - Virginia
  22. Aaron Henry - Michigan State
  23. Ariel Hukporti - Nevezis (Lithuania)
  24. Matthew Hurt - Duke
  25. Nah'Shon Hyland - VCU
  26. Isaiah Jackson - Kentucky
  27. David Johnson - Louisville
  28. Jalen Johnson - Duke
  29. Keon Johnson - Tennessee
  30. Herbert Jones - Alabama
  31. Kai Jones - Texas
  32. Johnny Juzang - UCLA
  33. Corey Kispert - Gonzaga
  34. Jonathan Kuminga - NBA G League Ignite
  35. Scottie Lewis - Florida
  36. Isaiah Livers - Michigan
  37. Makur Maker - Howard
  38. Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall
  39. Tre Mann - Florida
  40. Matthew Mayer - Baylor
  41. Miles McBride - West Virginia
  42. Davion Mitchell - Baylor
  43. Evan Mobley - USC
  44. Isaiah Mobley - USC
  45. Moses Moody - Arkansas
  46. Trey Murphy III - Virginia
  47. Daishen Nix - NBA G League Ignite
  48. John Petty Jr. - Alabama
  49. Yves Pons - Tennessee
  50. Jason Preston - Ohio
  51. Joshua Primo - Alabama
  52. Roko Prkacin - Cibona (Croatia)
  53. Neemias Queta - Utah State
  54. Austin Reaves - Oklahoma
  55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova
  56. Terrence Shannon Jr. - Texas Tech
  57. Day'Ron Sharpe - North Carolina
  58. Jericho Sims - Texas
  59. Jaden Springer - Tennessee
  60. DJ Steward - Duke
  61. Cameron Thomas - LSU
  62. JT Thor - Auburn
  63. Isaiah Todd - NBA G league Ignite
  64. Trendon Watford - LSU
  65. Joe Wieskamp - Iowa
  66. Ziaire Williams - Stanford
  67. McKinley Wright IV - Colorado
  68. Moses Wright - Georgia Tech
  69. Marcus Zegarowski - Creighton

Please stay tuned to All Tar Heels as we follow Day’Ron Sharpe’s progression through the NBA Draft process.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

