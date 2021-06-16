Day'Ron Sharpe Invited to 2021 NBA Draft Combine
NEW YORK – The NBA, on Tuesday, announced its participant list for the 2021 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine. And in case you’re rolling your eyes and wondering - yes, everything under the sun has to have branding attached to it now.
The best overall news to come out of the announcement is that the combine will be held in person.
The best news for Tar Heel fans is that Day’Ron Sharpe will be one of the players in attendance.
Sharpe is one of 69 total players currently expected to participate in the event, held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Receiving an invitation to the combine is extremely beneficial to a draft hopeful in his progression toward being drafted. Players will have the opportunity to interview with NBA teams, participate in five-on-five games, and preform various skill, strength, and agility drills.
Various ESPN networks will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 pm. ET each day June 22-25.
The Draft Lottery will take place on June 22, held at the front of the combine.
The NBA Draft itself (presented by State Farm, because, well, sponsorship) will be held on July 29.
The entire list of expected participants is as follows (alphabetical by surname):
- Max Abmas - Oral Roberts
- Ochai Agbaji - Kansas
- Marcus Bagley - Arizona State
- Scottie Barnes - Florida State
- Charles Bassey - Western Kentucky
- Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky
- James Bouknight - UConn
- Greg Brown III - Texaxs
- Jared Butler - Baylor
- Julian Champagnie - St. John's
- Justin Champagnie - Pittsburgh
- Josh Christopher - Arizona State
- Sharife Cooper - Auburn
- Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois
- David Duke Jr. - Providence
- Kessler Edwards - Pepperdine
- Luka Garza - Iowa
- Rai'Quan Gray - Florida State
- Jalen Green - NBA G League Ignite
- Quentin Grimes - Houston
- Sam Hauser - Virginia
- Aaron Henry - Michigan State
- Ariel Hukporti - Nevezis (Lithuania)
- Matthew Hurt - Duke
- Nah'Shon Hyland - VCU
- Isaiah Jackson - Kentucky
- David Johnson - Louisville
- Jalen Johnson - Duke
- Keon Johnson - Tennessee
- Herbert Jones - Alabama
- Kai Jones - Texas
- Johnny Juzang - UCLA
- Corey Kispert - Gonzaga
- Jonathan Kuminga - NBA G League Ignite
- Scottie Lewis - Florida
- Isaiah Livers - Michigan
- Makur Maker - Howard
- Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall
- Tre Mann - Florida
- Matthew Mayer - Baylor
- Miles McBride - West Virginia
- Davion Mitchell - Baylor
- Evan Mobley - USC
- Isaiah Mobley - USC
- Moses Moody - Arkansas
- Trey Murphy III - Virginia
- Daishen Nix - NBA G League Ignite
- John Petty Jr. - Alabama
- Yves Pons - Tennessee
- Jason Preston - Ohio
- Joshua Primo - Alabama
- Roko Prkacin - Cibona (Croatia)
- Neemias Queta - Utah State
- Austin Reaves - Oklahoma
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova
- Terrence Shannon Jr. - Texas Tech
- Day'Ron Sharpe - North Carolina
- Jericho Sims - Texas
- Jaden Springer - Tennessee
- DJ Steward - Duke
- Cameron Thomas - LSU
- JT Thor - Auburn
- Isaiah Todd - NBA G league Ignite
- Trendon Watford - LSU
- Joe Wieskamp - Iowa
- Ziaire Williams - Stanford
- McKinley Wright IV - Colorado
- Moses Wright - Georgia Tech
- Marcus Zegarowski - Creighton
Please stay tuned to All Tar Heels as we follow Day’Ron Sharpe’s progression through the NBA Draft process.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade