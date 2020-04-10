AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Deja Kelly Moves Up in Rankings; No. 1 in Texas and Top 10 on ESPNW

Quierra Luck

ESPNW HoopGurlz has announced five seniors who have improved their ratings in their senior season, among those names was newly commit, Deja Kelly. 

The Dallas, Texas native is currently ranked no. 10 on the ESPNW ranking. Still, she's ranked no. 1, and her resume is quite impressive, McDonald's All American, Jordan Brand Classic Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, and TABC 6A All-State. The girl is a monster. Kelly was initially committed to Texas, a commitment she's held since the 7th grade. Her list was growing long of schools reaching out to her, such as Duke, Notre Dame, and Minnesota but it was in July of 2019, Kelly received the offer she was looking for. 

North Carolina,

She made her announcement during a ceremony held at her school surrounded by her family and friends, 

The 5'9 guard will be the second five-star prospect to join Courtney Banghart's Heels. Forward Anya Poole, four-star guard Kennedy Williams. Kelly is averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists helping Duncanville 40-3 record and a 6A State Championship.

During the Texas UIL State Tournament, Kelly was evaluated as,

"Poised combo-guard brings consistent production off the dribble in mid-range game; game manager, basketball IQ, disruptor on defense; penetrates and dishes, makes the defense commit, delivers results at the stripe; already an elite guard yet continued to raise during the season; a coveted guard in the class of 2020. (Olson)"

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jerry Stackhouse Talks Teaming Up with Michael Jordan, 'It was Challenging Being with an Idol'

What is it like to play with your idol? Jerry Stackhouse discuss what it was like joining Michael Jordan in 2002 with the Washington Wizards.

Quierra Luck

by

alangales

Vince Carter on Dunking Over Julius Peppers, 'LOL Wow My Bad'

Former Tar Heel Julius Peppers shares a long lost video with Vince Carter on social media.

Quierra Luck

by

jwise66

UNC Makes 5-Star Prospect, Tony Grimes, Top 8

On his 18th birthday, 5 star prospect, Tony Grimes, announces his top 8.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams, "We Have to Put the Season Behind Us and Learn From Our Mistakes"

Quierra Luck

by

krisbarkley

Shaquille O'Neal Details Why He Chose LSU Over UNC

Would UNC have more banners if Shaq chose Carolina Blue? Shaq details why he chose LSU over two major ACC schools.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Coach Mack Brown On Return of Football, 'If It's Not Safe For Fans, It's Not Safe For Athletes'

UNC head football coach, Mack Brown, discusses the return of football and what people can do to ensure there is one.

Quierra Luck

The NFL Draft Goes Virtual; What This Means For the NFL and Draftees

The NFL is doing something it's never done before, forcing clubs to stay home separately and draft remotely.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Extends In-Person Recruiting Ban Through May 31st

Just days after the NCAA announced an extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes, they have now lengthened the In-Person recruiting banning period to May 31st.

Quierra Luck

UNC AD and Coaches Celebrate 'National Student-Athlete Day'

As many student-athletes celebrate their holiday at home with online classes, UNC athletics made it a priority to showcase their appreciation and gratitude to their athletes.

Quierra Luck

EJ Wilson On Falling Back on His Degree After Short NFL Career

Sometimes reality cuts your dreams short. For EJ Wilson, it was after two games when he understood the importance of his collegiate choice.

Quierra Luck