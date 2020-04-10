Deja Kelly Moves Up in Rankings; No. 1 in Texas and Top 10 on ESPNW

ESPNW HoopGurlz has announced five seniors who have improved their ratings in their senior season, among those names was newly commit, Deja Kelly.

The Dallas, Texas native is currently ranked no. 10 on the ESPNW ranking. Still, she's ranked no. 1, and her resume is quite impressive, McDonald's All American, Jordan Brand Classic Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, and TABC 6A All-State. The girl is a monster. Kelly was initially committed to Texas, a commitment she's held since the 7th grade. Her list was growing long of schools reaching out to her, such as Duke, Notre Dame, and Minnesota but it was in July of 2019, Kelly received the offer she was looking for.

North Carolina,

She made her announcement during a ceremony held at her school surrounded by her family and friends,

The 5'9 guard will be the second five-star prospect to join Courtney Banghart's Heels. Forward Anya Poole, four-star guard Kennedy Williams. Kelly is averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists helping Duncanville 40-3 record and a 6A State Championship.

During the Texas UIL State Tournament, Kelly was evaluated as,

"Poised combo-guard brings consistent production off the dribble in mid-range game; game manager, basketball IQ, disruptor on defense; penetrates and dishes, makes the defense commit, delivers results at the stripe; already an elite guard yet continued to raise during the season; a coveted guard in the class of 2020. (Olson)"

