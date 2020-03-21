Drake Maye just happens to be the perfect hybrid for any coach. Not only does he excel in football, but apparently he's a walking bucket in basketball.

Coming in at 6'5 and 210 pounds, Maye is just one of the recent stars that have committed to Carolina over the last few weeks. The 4-star prospect is currently ranked No. 55 overall, and No. 4 in the state. Maye received offers from some of college football best programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Maye chose to continue the family tradition and attend UNC after de-committing from Alabama.

Maye's basketball ability can be seen as natural given that his brother, Luke Maye, was a star forward under Roy Williams. During his two years as starter, Luke Maye become an unexpected star, propelling his career after an unbelievable shot against Kentucky in the Elite Eight during the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Rick Lewis of PhenomHoopReport released a report of guys making double-doubles for the season and among that list appeared Drake Maye. Myers Park finished the school year with an 18-9 record, Maye's contribution included an average of 16.1 points and 11.3 rebounds.

“I love playing basketball. Basketball was my favorite sport until football got started in high school,” Drake Maye said. “Big schools gave me the opportunity to play (football) there. I feel like basketball could’ve gotten there, but it would’ve taken longer. The opportunities are too good in football. I started falling in love with playing quarterback, and I want to take it as far as I can.”

