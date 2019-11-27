WATCH: Stephen F. Austin Stuns Duke in Cameron

After 19 years and 150 victories, Duke's nonconference home winning streak came to an end in unlikely fashion on Tuesday night at Stephen F. Austin — coming off a loss at Rutgers — stunned the Blue Devils 85-85 on Nathan Bain's overtime buzzer-beater at Cameron Indoor Stadium.



It was the third time the nation's No. 1 team has lost in the past four weeks, with Duke joining Michigan State and Kentucky, which also fell victim to a mid-major in Evansville.

Initially, it appeared Duke was poised to escape with victory after getting the final shot of overtime, but instead, Lumberjacks forward Gavin Kensmil came out of a scrum under the basket and delivered a pass to a cutting Bain at the free throw line.

As the final seconds ticked away, Bain split two Duke defenders and beat Jack White to the bucket, dropping in a layup as time expired and setting off a wild celebration for the small section of fans in purple.

Looking back on the play, Lumberjacks coach Kyle Keller was just hoping he'd get the layup off and not try to dunk it.

The buzzer-beater was a storybook ending for Bain, a native of the Bahamas, whose family suffered significant damage to both to their home and the church his father runs due to Hurricane Dorian in September.

Stephen F. Austin organized a GoFundMe to help.

It was Duke's first home nonconference loss since February 26, 2000, when Bootsy Thornton's late jumper lifted St. John's to victory, snapping a 64-game home winning streak vs. opponents from outside the ACC.