UNC Basketball: Four-Star D'Maro Dunn Receives Crystal Ball Prediction for UNC

Four-star shooting guard D'Marco Dunn has received a new crystal ball prediction. 247Sports Travis Branham officially gave the nod to Carolina basketball Monday evening. Branham has a 98% accuracy rate. In addition to UNC, Dunn is also predicted to chose the dark horse decision, Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt basketball is coached by Tar Heel alum, Jerry Stackhouse.

His interest in North Carolina is Roy Williams ability to get his players to the next level and the high pace of Williams' offense.

"The way they (North Carolina) play and how they get players to the league intrigues me the most about the school. Also, the pace; how they get up and down the court."

The rising star in the class of 2021, featured Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and North Carolina.

In an exclusive interview with Jamie Shaw, Dunn describes what makes his game special and a unique recruit for college coaches.

"I describe my game as smooth. In terms of my comparison, you can say Damion Lillard just in terms of how I shoot the ball; I think I shoot the ball very well. Some people say Ray Allen with how I spot up and use my legs. Just trying to take stuff from everybody."

The North Carolina transplant, originally from Tucson, Arizona, has taken North Carolina basketball by storm. Dunn is currently ranked the No. 78 overall prospect for the class of 2021, No. 16 as a shooting guard and No. 2 in North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard has made sure military town, Fayetteville, N.C., knew his name. In his junior year, joining Westover High School, Dunn has averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and two assists per game.

He has not announced in further decision regarding his official program announcement.

