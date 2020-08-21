Four-Star SG D'Marco Dunn Announces Top Seven; North Carolina Makes the Cut

Four-star shooting guard D'Marco Dunn has narrowed his list to a top seven. The rising star in the class of 2021, featured Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and North Carolina.

In an exclusive interview with Jamie Shaw, Dunn describes what makes his game special and a unique recruit for college coaches.

"I describe my game as smooth. In terms of my comparison, you can say Damion Lillard just in terms of how I shoot the ball; I think I shoot the ball very well. Some people say Ray Allen with how I spot up and use my legs. Just trying to take stuff from everybody."

The North Carolina transplant, originally from Tucson, Arizona, has taken North Carolina basketball by storm. Dunn is currently ranked the No. 62 overall prospect for the class of 2021 and No. 12 as a shooting guard.

The rising senior is being recruited by schools like Arizona, North Carolina, Clemson, Maryland, Texas, East Carolina, and Georgia. North Carolina extended their offer in May of 2020.

"The way they (North Carolina) play and how they get players to the league intrigues me the most about the school. Also, the pace; how they get up and down the court."

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard has made sure military town, Fayetteville, N.C., knew his name. In his junior year, joining Westover High School, Dunn has averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and two assists per game.

For the full interview, check it out here!

Dunn plans on narrowing the list down to four or five in the next couple of weeks.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!