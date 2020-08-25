SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Roy Williams offers 2022 Center Four-Star, Dylan Anderson

Quierra Luck

On Monday, North Carolina's Roy Williams has offered Dylan Anderson for the class of 2022.

The 7-foot, 215-pound center is just the fourth to receive a scholarship offer for 2022. Anderson is joining the company of Jaden Bradley, Mark Mitchell, and Skyy Clark. 

The Arizona native currently ranked No. 43 overall, No. 7 at the center position, and No. 3 for the state of Arizona. Presently, he has ten offers on the table, including North Carolina. Naturally, schools reflectant of his home state have offered Northern Arizona, Arizona, and Arizona State, along with Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan, California, Grand Canyon, and Creighton. 

He has not done any official votes to date. 

Williams seems to be looking to the future early. Garrison Brooks graduates this year, and with the unknown progression and futures of Armando Bacot, Day'ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler, filling the spot early doesn't seem like a bad idea. 

 At first glance, Anderson's height sticks out to you, but his natural talent at post big man moves is what will draw any coach's attention, but in today's game, a little razzle-dazzle won't hurt. Most college centers have now upped their game to a 5-stretch, meaning that they're capable of mid-range shots and possibly, a shot from behind the arc. But as a junior, Anderson has ample time to work on his game, improving his current ranking. 

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Announces Opening of Season with No Fans

Duke becomes the second school in the ACC to announce no fan attendance at start of fall athletic season

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Hunter Sallis Releases Top 12 Schools; Includes Tar Heels

On Sunday night, class of 2021 combo guard Hunter Sallis announced the list of 12 schools that he will choose from.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

North Carolina Transfer Jeremiah Francis Receives Waiver to Play 2020-21 Season

The former Tar Heel is immediately eligible after being granted a waiver by the NCAA.

Quierra Luck

by

LOGICMASTER

UNC Football listed as No. 18 in the preseason AP Poll:

Quierra Luck

Season Preview: Virginia Tech

The most confused season in recent history is inching closer. Week four sees the Tar Heels in an important ACC game.

Jonah Lossiah

UNC Women's offer 8th grader, Keziah Lofton!

https://twitter.com/KeziahLofton32/status/1297633399801339904?s=20

Quierra Luck

Carolina Connection, Episode 2: Big Brother on Campus?

This week the duo dives into some of the narratives surrounding the return of college football, paying athletes and the lasting, unknown impact, of COVID-19

Quierra Luck

by

MatthewMcGavic

Following NBA Draft Lottery, A Wide Range of Possibilities Emerge for Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony projects to be selected anywhere from the late lottery to the back end of the first round.

isaacschade

by

Wof

UNC Baseball: Zac Gallen Ties MLB Record, Allowing Three or Fewer Earned Runs in First 21 Career Starts

Gallen will have an opportunity to break the MLB record on Thursday against the Rockies.

isaacschade

North Carolina Athletics Lift Suspension of Specified Athletic Clubs

North Carolina athletics announced Saturday afternoon the decision to allow certain athletic clubs to continue athletic activities.

Quierra Luck