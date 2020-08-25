UNC Basketball Recruiting: Roy Williams offers 2022 Center Four-Star, Dylan Anderson

On Monday, North Carolina's Roy Williams has offered Dylan Anderson for the class of 2022.

The 7-foot, 215-pound center is just the fourth to receive a scholarship offer for 2022. Anderson is joining the company of Jaden Bradley, Mark Mitchell, and Skyy Clark.

The Arizona native currently ranked No. 43 overall, No. 7 at the center position, and No. 3 for the state of Arizona. Presently, he has ten offers on the table, including North Carolina. Naturally, schools reflectant of his home state have offered Northern Arizona, Arizona, and Arizona State, along with Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan, California, Grand Canyon, and Creighton.

He has not done any official votes to date.

Williams seems to be looking to the future early. Garrison Brooks graduates this year, and with the unknown progression and futures of Armando Bacot, Day'ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler, filling the spot early doesn't seem like a bad idea.

At first glance, Anderson's height sticks out to you, but his natural talent at post big man moves is what will draw any coach's attention, but in today's game, a little razzle-dazzle won't hurt. Most college centers have now upped their game to a 5-stretch, meaning that they're capable of mid-range shots and possibly, a shot from behind the arc. But as a junior, Anderson has ample time to work on his game, improving his current ranking.

