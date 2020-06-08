AllTarHeels
Early Look at 2021 UNC NBA Draft Projections

isaacschade

In the summer of 2018, neither Coby White, nor Cam Johnson’s names were anywhere to be found on 2019 NBA Draft boards. Nassir Little, on the other hand, routinely popped up as the third pick behind RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish of Duke. (yeah, that’s right, at that point people thought Zion Williamson was just the third best NBA prospect on his own team).

USATSI_12929576
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Then something funny happened: they played the actual games and by the turn of the new year, projections started showing White in the middle of the first round, Johnson moving up into the first round, and Little starting to fade to the back end of the lottery. By the time all was said and done, on the night of the draft White was selected all the way up at seventh, Johnson catapulted to 11, and Little fell to 25.

Similar to Nassir Little’s situation, in the summer of 2019 Cole Anthony was projected as a top-three draft pick. However, after the season that it was in Chapel Hill, combined with Anthony’s injuries, and some potential deficiencies in his game, he is now projected to go somewhere in the teens.

All this to say, projections are simply that: projections. They are educated guesses at a certain point in history given the information available at that point in time. When it comes to prognosticating the NBA Draft, so many variables come into play: team needs, injury history, locker room chemistry, the results of the draft lottery, basketball IQ, a player’s actual skill set, and on and on, ad infinitum.

So keep in mind that when we examine 2021 NBA Draft projections on June 8, we haven’t even yet experienced the 2020 draft. We’re just hoping there will actually be one!

At the same time, it is fun, educational, and beneficial to keep an eye on draft boards. What players are drawing buzz? What players aren’t? What players are rising because of talent projections? What players are likely one-and done? What players will likely stick around for multiple years?

Specifically today, we’ll look at the 2021 NBA Draft projections for members of the Carolina Tar Heels.

Many different sites (both reputable and, shall we say, “off the beaten path”) are putting out early 2021 NBA Draft projections. 

For the purposes of this report, I consulted eight different draft projections, some having the full two round mock draft available, some just the first round.

Among those eight mock drafts, seven different Tar Heels were listed. Incoming freshman Caleb Love was the player to appear most consistently, with his name showing up on seven of the eight mock drafts.

What follows is a brief rundown of each player who showed up in a mock draft and the range of where they were “drafted”.

Screen Shot 2020-06-08 at 12.31.17 AM
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caleb Love

  • Appeared in seven of eight mock drafts
  • Highest spot taken: 6
  • Lowest spot taken (in drafts he showed up in): 29
  • Average Draft Position: 13.9

Screen Shot 2020-06-08 at 12.33.42 AM
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Day’Ron Sharpe

  • Appeared in two of eight mock drafts
  • Highest spot taken: 18
  • Lowest spot taken (in drafts he showed up in): 39
  • Average Draft Position: 28.5
USATSI_14018421
© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Armando Bacot

  • Appeared in two of eight mock drafts
  • Highest spot taken: 28
  • Lowest spot taken (in drafts he showed up in): 35
  • Average Draft Position: 31.5
Screen Shot 2020-06-08 at 12.38.36 AM
Instagram user @ariidavis_

RJ Davis

  • Appeared in one of eight mock drafts
  • Spot taken in that draft: 41
USATSI_14098134

Garrison Brooks

  • Appeared in one of eight mock drafts
  • Spot taken in that draft: 44
Screen Shot 2020-06-08 at 12.41.34 AM
Instagram user @kidkessler

Walker Kessler

  • Appeared in one of eight mock drafts
  • Spot taken in that draft: 44
USATSI_14265525
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan “Puff” Johnson

  • Appeared in one of eight mock drafts
  • Spot taken in that draft: 54

As mentioned above, this is just a snapshot in time. Lots will change between now and late June of 2021. Games will be played. Injuries will happen. Roles will change. Playing time will change. Flaws will be exposed. Diamonds in the rough will be uncovered. Some will choose to stay in school rather than declare for the draft.

Regardless of what Tar Heels are drafted or where they are drafted, make sure to cheer hard for and encourage these young men who have worked so hard to arrive at this moment in their lives. They will always be Tar Heels, but the NBA is the ultimate dream for a basketball player. So let’s enjoy the time we do have with each student-athlete Roy Williams and his staff has called on to don the argyle.

