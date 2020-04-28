AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Roy Williams Reacts To UNC Fanbase Winning Fox Sports Fan Bracket

Quierra Luck

Out of 68 teams, there can only be one, and the Tar Heels did it again... kind of. 

Through April, Fox Sports started "The Ultimate Fanbase Bracket" that involved some of the NCAA's most notorious fans, Duke, Michigan, Kansas, Ohio State, and of course, UNC. The bracket started with 68 teams and allowed fans to vote for their favorite team by their bracket; UNC was a #1 seed along with Duke (who lost to Lehigh in the first round), Indiana, and Kansas. 

The winning team would receive the ultimate prize, bragging rights but not just any bragging rights, how about a billboard in your rival team city displaying that you have the best fanbase? And yes, since Carolina won, there will be a billboard placed in Durham, North Carolina, for Duke fans to see that the best fanbase in college basketball is in Chapel Hill. If there cant be an NCAA Tournament, this was the next best thing, and Carolina fans won.

For the title, UNC faced BYU (Brigham Young University) in the final match; it was a close one. In the last two hours of voting, UNC pulled out a win; they were down 46% to 52%. Overall, Carolina received 205,605 votes during the duration of the tournament. 

Players such as Sean May, Vince Carter, Rick Fox, and Coby White were locked in on social media until the last vote. In celebration of the win, Harrison Barnes made a video congratulating Tar Heels fans.

But as you know, Roy Williams doesn't engage too much on twitter. He doesn't even know if it's called "twit or tweet" so knowing about a fan voting on social media is way beyond his understanding. 

"Well, I voted 7,000 times myself (chuckles), no I did not know that. I may have to use that in recruiting. "

One more thing, in addition to receiving a billboard, Carolina will be awarded a trophy from Fox College Sports. No word where this will be placed, but ideally this goes in the Carolina basketball museum. 

This one is for you and by you, the fan.

Congratulations!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kerwin Walton Completes Carolina's Impressive Class

After a delayed announcement over the weekend, Kerwin Walton has committed to Roy Williams and the Tar Heels on Monday morning.

Jonah Lossiah

Breaking: Four-Star Prospect Kerwin Walton Verbally Commits to UNC

2020 commit and four-star prospect guard, Kerwin Walton, has announced his verbal commit to UNC

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Four, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Three, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Four-Star Prospect Jahvaree Ritzie Cuts List to Five

Jahvaree Ritzie, a four-star defensive end out of Glenn HS (Kernersville, NC), trimmed his list to five potential schools.

Jonah Lossiah

Why Jeremiah Francis' Decision to Transfer Makes Perfect Sense

The Ohio native was thought to be the perfect back-up to incoming freshmen, but something made him change his mind about the university, and it's not as deep as you think.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Breaking: Four Tar Heels Sign as Undrafted Free Agents

Myles Dorn, Antonio Williams, Dominque Ross and Aaron Crawford wait is finally over, they have officially achieved their NFL dreams.

Quierra Luck

Breaking: Jason Strowbridge the Second Tar Heel Taken in 2020 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have selected Jason Strowbridge with the 154th pick in the 2020 draft.

Jonah Lossiah

Breaking: Charlie Heck Selected by Houston Texans in Fourth Round

Charlie Heck is the first Tar Heel to be drafted. He was pick 126 in the fourth round to the Houston Texans.

Quierra Luck

NFL Draft Preview: Defensive Back, Myles Dorn

There are three Carolina football players predicted to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Get to know their background, numbers and what the professionals say.

Quierra Luck