First Looks: UNC Men's Basketball Practice

As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.

With practices and workouts resuming, fans now have first looks at players on the court and being evaluated by North Carolina staff. The team dawned in masks, looks refreshed as they practice jumpshots and of course, what's a Carolina practice without dunks?

Due to COVID-19, players returned to campus late; they're usually in Chapel Hill at the beginning of summer. Players have also been scheduled to return in scatter to help prevent the spread of the virus and maintain healthy safety protocols such as social distancing.

UNC men's are looking to recreate Carolina magic under head coach Roy Williams. In a difficult season that ended in a loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, North Carolina is ushering in a talented group of kids who seemingly can push this program back into a competitive edge. With the class of 2020, Williams has the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC and No. 2 nationally; the first time in eight years, Williams has topped Coach K and Duke.

RJ Davis is apart of the highest ranking recruiting for UNC since 2009. Along with, Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, Caleb Love, KE and Day'ron Sharpe, Carolina fans are looking at an explosive season.

Fans will be incredibly busy with three top 10 programs to watch this fall... if you wear a mask!

