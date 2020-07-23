AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

First Looks: UNC Men's Basketball Practice

Quierra Luck

As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.

With practices and workouts resuming, fans now have first looks at players on the court and being evaluated by North Carolina staff. The team dawned in masks, looks refreshed as they practice jumpshots and of course, what's a Carolina practice without dunks?

Due to COVID-19, players returned to campus late; they're usually in Chapel Hill at the beginning of summer. Players have also been scheduled to return in scatter to help prevent the spread of the virus and maintain healthy safety protocols such as social distancing.

UNC men's are looking to recreate Carolina magic under head coach Roy Williams. In a difficult season that ended in a loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, North Carolina is ushering in a talented group of kids who seemingly can push this program back into a competitive edge. With the class of 2020, Williams has the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC and No. 2 nationally; the first time in eight years, Williams has topped Coach K and Duke.

RJ Davis is apart of the highest ranking recruiting for UNC since 2009. Along with, Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, Caleb Love, KE and Day'ron Sharpe, Carolina fans are looking at an explosive season. 

Fans will be incredibly busy with three top 10 programs to watch this fall... if you wear a mask!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! We'd love to interact with you!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roy and Wanda Williams Funds Spring Scholarships

The donation will fund scholarships of spring sports seniors whose seasons were cut short due to. COVID-19

Quierra Luck

UNC Baseball: Nine Tar Heels Make 2020 MLB Opening Day Rosters

With MLB Opening Day 2020 upon us, nine different Tar Heel alums are on rosters.

isaacschade

UNC Basketball: A Family

Two high-level recruits just mentioned that one of the biggest criteria they are looking for in making a college decision is a family environment. They're in luck, because UNC has cornered the market on 'family'.

isaacschade

by

HeelFanDad

NCAA Moves Forward with DI Women's Basketball; Weighing All Options

The NCAA is progressing forward with the 2020-2021 women's basketball season.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star Offensive Guard Yousef Mugharbil Names UNC in Top 7

North Carolina has been named in the top seven for offensive guard, Yousef Mugharbil.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DE Keeshawn Silver Aims For Basketball & Football Career; SI All-American Breaks Down His Game

Sports Illustrated has named Keeshawn Silver as an All-American candidate. Check out John Garcia's break down of his game.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Is Down to Six Schools

The best defender in South Carolina has trimmed his list. He says he will be committing soon, where will he land?

Jonah Lossiah

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Career Stats in Review - Points

A look back at career points scored for the 2019-20 roster following the season.

isaacschade

MLB Regular Season Set to Kick Off This Week

The MLB regular season starts in earnest this week. Read on for a helpful primer on the truncated schedule. And tune in later this week for a rundown of active Tar Heels.

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Former Tar Heel Justin Watts Announces Signing with Dutch Basketball Team, Donar

Professional basketball player and former Tar Heel Justin Watts announced the continuation of his professional basketball career overseas.

Quierra Luck