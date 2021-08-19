The First Three-Pointer in UNC Men's Basketball History

136 different student-athletes have made at least one three-pointer in Carolina history. Who was the first?

The new head coach of the North Carolina men’s basketball team just so happens to be the all-time leader in career three-point percentage for the Tar Heels (min. 100 made). Hubert Davis connected on 197 of his 453 attempts for a 43.5% career average. Not only is that number the all-time leader at UNC, but also No. 4 in the ACC.

Given Coach Davis’s personal skill set, it’s no surprise to see him bring in transfer stretch-fours such as Dawson Garcia and Brady Manek.

As we enter a new era of Carolina basketball, with the all-time leading three-point shooter at the helm, it’s natural to wonder: Who was the first Tar Heel to ever make a three?

To find the answer, we need to go back to the 1980s. Most would probably guess that the first Tar Heel three-pointer occurred early in the 1986-87 season, when the NCAA universally adopted the three point shot.

In truth, the first UNC three-pointer fell through the basket four seasons earlier, in 1982-83. That season, the ACC, along with a few other conferences, decided to try out the deeper and more valuable shot attempt. The shot was dropped after that season, and as referenced above, was implemented NCAA-wide until 1986-87.

Today’s collegiate three-point arc sits at 22 feet, one-and-three-quarter inches. The experimental distance in 1982-83 was 19 feet, more than three whole feet closer to the basket.

Since only certain conferences tested the three-pointer in 1982-83, Carolina wasn’t able to utilize the shot the entire season; just in conference games and with certain other opponents who agreed to be part of the experiment.

Fox example, If you watch footage of the Tar Heels’ season-opening loss to St. John’s from November 20, 1982 (see video below), the floor in Springfield, Massachusetts clearly does not have a three-point arc.

Carolina’s first opportunity to make a three-point basket came on January 5, 1983 when they were able to convince Rutgers to use the three-point arc for their non-conference matchup. The Tar Heels routed the Scarlet Knights 86-69 that evening in Greensboro.

In the game, three UNC players - Jimmy Braddock (6-7), Buzz Peterson (4-9), and Matt Doherty (2-4) - all connected on threes. Michael Jordan (0-3) and Steve Hale (0-1) also attempted threes, but didn't make one. As a team, the Heels were 12-24 against Rutgers.

The Wilmington Morning Star from the next day, January 6, 1983, states that “the game was the Tar Heels’ first with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s experimental three-point field goal and 30-second shot clock”.

The new three-point line was especially friendly to Jimmy Braddock. The article begins by saying that Braddock, “taking advantage of new Atlantic Coast Conference rules, scored a career-high 20 points” and that as UNC built an early 20-9 lead Braddock “did most of the damage, hitting all five three-point field goal attempts in the first half”.

After the game, Coach Dean Smith was quoted as saying that, “Nineteen feet is the perfect distance. It makes coaches think about what defenses to play. We played more straight man-to-man tonight than we have all year.” The article also states that “several ACC coaches feel the 19-foot, 3-point line should be extended”. Coach Smith was clearly happy with the results.

So who actually hit the first three-pointer in North Carolina program history? The article doesn’t specifically name the student-athlete. As mentioned above, of the five Tar Heels to attempt a three-pointer in the first game using the arc, Braddock, Doherty, and Peterson were the three to connect.

Given context clues in the write-up, we know that two of Peterson’s four threes came as part of a 12-0 Tar Heel run later in the game. The big question remaining then is: Did either of Peterson’s other two three-pointers or one of Doherty’s two three-pointers fall through the net before the first of Braddock’s five first-half threes?

The Wilmington Morning Star newspaper game recap doesn't specifically name which of those young men was the Tar Heel three-point pioneer, but based on the wording and Braddock’s first half three-point explosion, every indication is that Braddock was the first ever North Carolina Tar Heel to make a three-point basket.

All told, Carolina shot 43.7% (132-302) in that first experimental season. Eight different Tar Heels made at least one three-pointer (alphabetically):

1. Jim Braddock | 43-93 | 46.2%

2. Matt Doherty | 20-49 | 40.8%

3. Cecil Exum | 1-5 | 20.0%

4. Steve Hale | 5-17 | 29.4%

5. Curtis Hunter | 2-3 | 66.7%

6. Michael Jordan | 34-76 | 42.9%

7. Sam Perkins | 12-28 | 42.9%

8. Buzz Peterson | 15-30 | 50.0%

Brad Daugherty (0-1) also attempted a three, but didn’t connect.

To put Carolina’s 302 three-point attempts in 1982-83 into perspective: The 2017-18 and 2018-19 Tar Heels both made more three-pointers (305 and 312) than the 1982-83 team attempted.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, 136 different UNC men’s basketball players made at least one three-pointer in their career. Jimmy Braddock was the first. Hubert Davis was the best. Who’s up next?

