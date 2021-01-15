Garrison Brooks Doesn't Have an Attitude Problem, "He's Damn Near Perfect'

North Carolina senior Garrison Brooks had a double-double against Syracuse and his showing signs of snapping out of his slump. Brooks lost his spot in the starting lineup recently, and his attitude and body language were criticized during UNC’s recent game at Miami. Even Brooks’ uncle and AAU coach called him to discuss his demeanor.

Coach Roy Williams had his senior’s back, however, praising Brooks after the Syracuse game.

See also: Real talk from AAU coach, uncle helps end Brooks' slump

Williams said Brooks was taken out of the lineup due to defense, not offense.

“A lot is made of taking guys in and out the starting lineup,” Williams said. “Leaky (Black) and Caleb (Love) had poor defensive grades against North Carolina State, and I took out Garrison (too). Garrison's grades were nowhere near the other two, but I expect more out of him. He handled it great.”

Williams also defended the criticism of Brooks’ attitude.

“I was really disappointed that people said he had bad body language down in Miami,” he said. “He did not have bad body language. That's who he is. He's a very stoic kid. He came to me and said, ‘If you're not going to start Caleb, then hold me out, too, so Caleb's not the only one that you're keeping out of the starting lineup.’ That was his suggestion to me. He has the greatest attitude you can possibly have. And it's hard for those guys doing TV stuff in their homes 500 miles away watching it on TV and trying to make comments. Garrison does not have bad body language. Garrison does not have a bad attitude. He's damn near perfect.”

