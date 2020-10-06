Harrison Barnes is the Recipient of the 2019-20 NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Harrison Barnes is no stranger to community work. Growing up, his mother instilled in him working hand in hand with those around you for the betterment of your community. Barnes has taken those lessons and carried them with him throughout his career and lead as an example of how impactful you can be off the court just as you are on.

The NBA announced today that Barnes is the recipient of the 2019-2020 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

"It is a great honor to be named among the winners of the NBA Community Assist Award, which I proudly share with my wife, Brittany," said Barnes. "Brittany and I remain committed to helping the communities we are connected to, specifically showing our support for families affected by police brutality. We dedicate this award to the legacy of Breonna Taylor, and we stand with organizations such as #SayHerName with African American Policy Forum to shine a light on Black women and girls who have been victims of police brutality. We cannot forget them, and the Black men senselessly killed. Our efforts are not done, and we will continue to make a difference to fuel racial and social justice."

Barnes is among five recipients of this year's End of Season award to recognize his continued commitment to positively impacting the community through sustained efforts throughout the season. As part of winning the award, a $10,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be presented to the African American Policy Forum, Barnes' charity recipient of choice.

The NBA Cares Award recognizes players who have a continued commitment to impacting their community over the course of the season. Barnes is one of five recipients who will receive a $10,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente to be given to a charity of his choice.

Earlier this year, Barnes and his wife, Brittany, donated $40,000 to fund weekly groceries for disadvantaged families and seniors for the next month. Their donation will provide weekly meals to families identified by community organizations as susceptible to the country's current climate. The Barnes family has partnered with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, the Black Child Legacy Campaign (BCLC), and the seven BCLC community partner organizations.

As aforementioned, Barnes has been present in the communities for each professional team he has played for. In 2019, the Barnes family, along with Eagles' Malik Jackson, paid for the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson, a woman who was slain in her home by a Fort Worth, Texas police officer, as she watched her eight-year-old nephew. Barnes contributed to the family because he felt that, 'No one should be shot during a welfare check and wanted to ease the families worry on covering the cost.'

The Iowa native has averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with 33.9 minutes per game this season with the Sacramento Kings.

During his two seasons at UNC, Barnes averaged 16.4 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. The Iowa native was ACC Rookie of the year, ninth in school history, and First-Team All-ACC his sophomore year. Following his teammates, Tyler Zeller, Kendall Marshall, and John Henson, Barnes declared the draft following his sophomore year. The Golden State Warriors drafted him as the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!