UNC Makes Top 10 List for Five-Star SF Harrison Ingram

Five-star shooting forward, Harrison Ingram, announced his top 10 collegiate prospects. The Texas native is one of the best in the country currently ranked no. 17 overall, 6th in his position, and of course, no. 1 in Texas. Ingram announced his top 10 in a post on Twitter, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Memphis, Arkansas, Stanford, Purdue, Texas A & M, and North Carolina.

“These are the ten schools which I believe truly have a chance at landing my commitment,” Ingram told Rivals.com. “Each of them has something different that makes them special from the rest.”

Other than Kinston's Dontrez Styles, Carolina doesn't have any other 2021 class commits. UNC has extended offers to Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Chet Holmgren, Kennedy Chandler, Trevor Keels, and Hunter Sallis.

When Sallis tweeted his offer from UNC, Ingram quickly took notice.

Luckily for Ingram, he was able to visit the university before the pandemic erupted. The 6-foot-7 small forward attended the UNC vs Duke game.

247Sports Evaluation:

A unique prospect with what many would describe as an "old man" type of game. Ingram is one of the most intelligent kids in the country both on the court and off of it. He has a 4.0 GPA and has a bright future in every aspect of life. On the court he is kind of a point forward who uses savvy, skill and intelligence to dominate games. Ingram can play on the ball or off of it, knows how to create space for himself by changing speeds, and is one of the better passers in the class. Also, despite not being a fantastic athlete, Ingram is a very solid rebounder, and competes on the defensive end. His elite IQ and skill make him one of the best prospects in the class, and someone who will exceed his physical tools as a player and producer.

