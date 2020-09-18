SI.com
Harrison Ingram to Announce Friday Night; Can UNC Land the 5-Star?

Quierra Luck

Five-star shooting forward Harrison Ingram announced his decision day, Friday night, September 18th at 5 pm. 

The Texas native is one of the best in the country currently ranked No. 11 nationally, 6th in his position, and of course, no. 1 in Texas. Ingram announced his top 6 in a post on Twitter early August; the list included Harvard, Howard, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, and Stanford.

Ingram told Rivals.com, “Each of them has something different that makes them special from the rest.”

Early signing for college basketball begins November 11. Other than Kinston's Dontrez Styles, Carolina doesn't have any other 2021 class commits. UNC has extended offers to Trey Kaufman-Renn, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Kennedy Chandler, Trevor Keels, and Hunter Sallis.

When Sallis tweeted his offer from UNC, Ingram quickly took notice.

Ingram was able to visit the university before the pandemic erupted. The 6-foot-7 small forward attended the UNC vs Duke game. 

247Sports Evaluation:

On the court he is kind of a point forward who uses savvy, skill and intelligence to dominate games. Ingram can play on the ball or off of it, knows how to create space for himself by changing speeds, and is one of the better passers in the class. Also, despite not being a fantastic athlete, Ingram is a very solid rebounder, and competes on the defensive end. His elite IQ and skill make him one of the best prospects in the class, and someone who will exceed his physical tools as a player and producer.

Stay tuned with AllTarHeels for the latest releases.

